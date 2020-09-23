Schapiro: Opening VMI to women, opening up Va. politics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The playing field is a bit more level for women because the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opened Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) parade grounds to them.

In 1996, Ginsburg — a pioneer in women's rights well before she joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 as its second female justice — wrote the majority opinion in the 7-1 ruling that threw out the males-only admissions rule of the taxpayer-financed VMI.

Ginsburg said the policy was wrong because the Constitution did not allow for "artificial constraints on an individual's opportunity."

"Women seeking and fit for a VMI-quality education cannot be offered anything less under the state's obligation to afford them genuinely equal protection," said Ginsburg, rejecting the school's argument that its rigorous, Spartan regime was not suited to women.

Ginsburg, who visited VMI in 2017, declaring it a "better place" as a coeducational school, continued, "Generalizations about 'the way women are,' estimates of what is appropriate for most women, no longer justify denying opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description."

The first women — 31 — arrived at VMI in 1997. This year, there are 220 among 1,698 cadets — about 11%. Five serve in a command capacity.