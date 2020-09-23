Schapiro: Opening VMI to women, opening up Va. politics

The playing field is a bit more level for women because the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opened Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) parade grounds to them.
In 1996, Ginsburg — a pioneer in women's rights well before she joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 as its second female justice — wrote the majority opinion in the 7-1 ruling that threw out the males-only admissions rule of the taxpayer-financed VMI.
Ginsburg said the policy was wrong because the Constitution did not allow for "artificial constraints on an individual's opportunity."
"Women seeking and fit for a VMI-quality education cannot be offered anything less under the state's obligation to afford them genuinely equal protection," said Ginsburg, rejecting the school's argument that its rigorous, Spartan regime was not suited to women.
Ginsburg, who visited VMI in 2017, declaring it a "better place" as a coeducational school, continued, "Generalizations about 'the way women are,' estimates of what is appropriate for most women, no longer justify denying opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description."
The first women — 31 — arrived at VMI in 1997. This year, there are 220 among 1,698 cadets — about 11%. Five serve in a command capacity.
The Ginsburg opinion not only gutted a practice that had remained largely unquestioned even as women achieved breakthroughs in the preceding three decades — legislation to force VMI to admit women, pushed in 1990s by a female state senator, was laughed out the General Assembly — but it augured the dominance of women and people of color in Virginia politics.
There are more women than men in Virginia — 51% and 49%, respectively — and the state is fully multihued. Blacks make up 19% of the population; Hispanics, 9%; and Asians, 6%.
That diversity is evident at VMI, though not in percentages that match the state's.
In this period of heightened racial awareness, Blacks have complained of racial insensitivity at VMI, embodied by the veneration of its Confederate past. Black lawmakers want to sever this attachment through legislation, possibly VMI's appropriation, which would force it to remove its Confederate iconography.
At the state Capitol, a record 41 women are members of the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate.
A woman is the speaker of the House. Another, who is Black, is the House Democratic majority leader. In the Senate, Black women are the president pro tempore and head of the Democratic caucus. The Senate budget committee is led by a woman.
Three women — two Democrats, one a VMI alumna, and a Republican — are seeking their party's nomination for governor next year, attempting to end a 24-year drought on women in statewide office in Virginia.
The only woman elected statewide here, Mary Sue Terry, initially endorsed VMI's policy as attorney general. She argued it preserved a distinction of Virginia public higher education: diversity.
However, by the time VMI was sued by the U.S. Justice Department, the state had ended single-sex policies at several public schools restricted to men or women. To quell the feds, the state started a military program for women at private Mary Baldwin College.
Ginsburg was unmoved. She said Virginia had not demonstrated the Constitution ensured an "exceedingly persuasive justification" for treating men and women differently.
Virginia's and the nation's first elective Black governor, L. Douglas Wilder, also expressed support for VMI, saying it had been too good, too long to reverse its males-only tradition. VMI dropped its whites-only tradition in 1968 — the last public college to do so — admitting five Black cadets.
Optics and ambition eventually brought around Terry and Wilder. The former was running to succeed the latter.
Neither could reconcile their perceived sympathy for discrimination with their actual status as symbols of inclusion, though both had been shaped by educational experiences that, by history and law, were restricted by gender and race.
The only dissenter in the VMI decision was Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative who had taught at the University of Virginia Law School and for whom George Mason University named its law school after his death in 2016.
Justice Clarence Thomas, another conservative, disqualified himself because his son was attending VMI. Thomas' clerks would include a VMI graduate: John Adams, the 2017 GOP nominee for attorney general and a partner at the Richmond law firm that took over the institute's defense from the state after Terry's change of heart.
The change brought by Ginsburg's opinion means her legacy at VMI is living, breathing.
It was born of her own leadership, selflessness and sacrifice as a lawyer who just happened to a woman at a time when women weren't supposed to be lawyers.
It's the the kind of character-defining experience VMI recognizes through its Jonathan Daniels Award, named for the 1961 graduate who died in pre-civil rights Alabama protecting a Black woman from an armed deputy.
Is there a second for a Ginsburg nomination?
