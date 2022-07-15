Richmond astronomer connects to new NASA images

NASA released the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday. The telescope, which had been in development since 2002, sits in a gravitationally stable position about one million miles from Earth and can look more deeply into the universe than its older cousin, the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble detects mostly visible and ultraviolet light, but Webb is using an imager more sensitive to infrared light. Wavelengths in the infrared are longer than ultraviolet and visible ones, so they penetrate interstellar dust, allowing us to see much farther away from our own solar system.

Space telescopes also give us better views because they are not blurred by the effects of Earth's atmosphere. More importantly for research, there are many additional parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, like the infrared, that do not even reach Earth because they are absorbed or reflected by our atmosphere.

Justin Bartel, an astronomer and Immersive Experience Manager at the Science Museum of Virginia, attended the unveiling of the images in person at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

“I was chosen as one of about two dozen attendees of a program NASA runs called NASA Social. As the program's name suggests, it's geared toward social media users. I’m documenting the experience primarily through the Science Museum's accounts. The museum’s followers get a special look through my experience, but it's also a unique chance for me to hear from the mission's scientists and engineers to inform future presentations I’ll help create in The Dome for future Science Museum guests.”

The scientific community knew this telescope would be a quantum leap over Hubble. Launched in 1990 and still hard at work, Hubble is watching the universe from Earth’s orbit. But the images from Webb are about three times sharper and 100 times more sensitive than its older cousin.

Bartel was surprised at how quickly the imagery came together.

“The deep field image of SMACS 0723, for example, only took a couple hours of observing in each filter. A comparable Hubble image took days of observing through each filter.”

SMACS 0723 is the name of the galaxy cluster, an acronym of the Southern Massive Cluster Survey. The numbers refer to its position in the sky, known as right ascension (7 hours, 23 minutes)

“The Stephan's Quintet image was able to reveal the motion of gas around an actively accreting supermassive black hole at the center of one of the galaxies. To learn all that, and to learn it essentially as soon as the telescope is turned on, is amazing.”

Webb's mission design lifetime is at least 5 1/2 years. NASA is optimistic that is will last longer than 10 years, as it has 20 years worth of fuel. But it doesn't end there. Bartel saw firsthand what is coming next.

While touring the Environmental Test and Integration Facility, new signage, hardware, and office occupants were moving in to guide the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope through the same process over the next couple years. Roman will be a great compliment to JWST, casting a wide net across the sky for targets that other observatories like JWST can study in depth.