Select K-12 Chesterfield special education students are heading back to school Sept. 29

While Chairwoman Debbie Bailey said she is "very excited about them [Cohort 1] coming back," she questioned whether the need to bus students to school will impact the district's free meals program, which includes buses delivering the food to locations throughout the county.

For Cohort 1, buses will be able to maintain both picking up students and delivering meals, however when the second cohort joins in, the district's transportation department will not be able to deliver meals, said Calvin Frye, director of student transportation.

Tentative return to school timeline:

Cohort 1: Select K-12 special education students, as determined by individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs, will return to 4 days of in-person instruction Sept. 29.

Cohort 2: All pre-kindergarten through second-grade students will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 12.

Cohort 3: All students in third through fifth grades will return to hybrid in-person instruction Oct. 26.

Cohort 4: All students in sixth through 12th grades will return to hybrid in-person instruction Nov. 9.