Sen. Morrissey, local officials angle for Petersburg casino bid after failed referendum in Richmond

New casino development plans could soon be coming to Petersburg after Richmond voters rejected the $565 million One Casino and Resort in last week's general election.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said in an interview with the Times-Dispatch on Thursday that he has initiated paperwork to begin drafting legislation that would allow Petersburg to hold its own referendum on whether to permit a casino. Petersburg officials, meanwhile, say they have met with representatives of the rejected casino project to pitch alternate development sites about 20 minutes south of where it had originally been proposed.

Supporters of the One Casino and Resort promoted it as a major economic development opportunity for Richmond, particularly the impoverished and under-resourced South Side, estimating that it would yield $50 million in annual tax revenue for the city and 1,500 jobs permanent jobs. After the project fell short of passing by less than 2,000 votes, some are hoping that it can be transplanted to uplift another economically depressed community.

"Petersburg is the best location ... now that Richmond has declined," said Morrissey, whose Senate district includes Petersburg. "My philosophy in life is find the silver lining in any adversity you find. Losing the referendum in Richmond was a tragedy. But the silver lining may be relocating that casino to Petersburg."