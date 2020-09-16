Senate passes legislation to let the state inspect Virginia's ICE facilities

The transfers sent to Farmville’s immigrant detention center spurred the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an ICE facility, with 97% of detainees testing positive.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who opposed the legislation, said the bill would impact the economy of the facility’s surrounding rural areas.

“That is a national level issue. We need to talk to Congress folks,” said Peake. “It brings millions of dollars into the local economy. I’m concerned that by trying to control ICE at the state level, interfering with a federal preemption law, we could risk losing all those jobs.”

In the months leading up to the facility’s first COVID death on Aug. 5, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine urged the federal government to intervene, citing a “clear risk to individuals within the facility” as well as staff and released detainees.

On July 22, Gov. Ralph Northam called on the president to send in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to inspect the facility after asking for more COVID-19 testing in May. By then, the number of people infected ballooned to more than 230 individuals.

The CDC responded with an on-site visit the week of Aug. 15 that found testing delays affected the center’s ability to isolate and quarantine individuals.

In a Sept. 10 statement, a spokesperson for Immigration Centers of America, which privately owns the facility, said “there is no clinically indicated need for additional testing at this time” but that it will continue to consult with the health department and follow CDC recommendations.