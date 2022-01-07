'She was basically birthed into this role': Ann-Frances Lambert continues her father's legacy on Richmond City Council

Ann-Frances Lambert was chasing Hollywood dreams before she was elected to the Richmond City Council in 2020.
Despite living more than 2,600 miles away for about a decade, Lambert said her heart always stayed in Richmond, where her grandparents ran a successful catering company and her dad represented the city in the General Assembly for three decades.
She trained as a videographer and took on various production gigs in California, including filming comedians at clubs like the Laugh Factory and working as a wardrobe assistant at the 2011 Grammy awards, rubbing elbows with celebrities like CeeLo Green, Beyoncé and the Muppets. But after moving back in 2019, she's now embracing the legacy of her father, the late Democratic state Sen. Benjamin J. Lambert III, and trying to uplift the Third District neighborhoods in Northside where she was raised.
In her first year, Lambert succeeded in securing new funding to reopen the pool at the Calhoun Center in the Gilpin Court community. She's also focused on making sure that longtime Black residents in gentrifying neighborhoods in Northside are being fairly represented.
Lambert, 46, said seeing the contrast of the city's growth in recent years and the poverty that still exists in areas like Jackson Ward, where her father practiced optometry in addition to duties as a lawmaker, inspired her to run for office.
"I couldn't sit on the sidelines and continue to see the deterioration of Gilpin Court," she said, speaking of the public housing community that was cleaved from the rest of the neighborhood when Interstate 95 was built in the 1950s. "I'm the home girl, but also I'm the home girl with the most experience. And I couldn't do my dad an injustice. ... I had to put my name in the hat."
Years before she moved to California, Lambert was already building government experience, first as a legislative liaison to then-Councilwoman Delores McQuinn, who now represents Richmond in the Virginia House of Delegates. She then went to for Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-3rd, in Congress for several years.
"She was basically birthed into this role," McQuinn said. "When she was working for me, she understood the importance of engaging the community and listening. I wish I could take some credit for influencing her in a positive way, but I think her family ... did that."
Lambert has at times been a polarizing figure during her first year on the City Council, assuming leadership over one of the city's most gentrified communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past decade, the white population in the Brookland Park, North Barton Heights and Ginter Park Terrace neighborhoods tripled to 1,700 people, 2020 U.S. census data shows. In the same period, the Black population decreased about 40% to 2,700 people, as the overall population declined by about 150 people.
Lambert, who is Black, said she knew that the job as a council member would require her to bridge a divide between longtime Black residents and mostly white newcomers; all while still keeping focus on the needs of public housing residents.
After her first year, she said she's most proud of advocating for the city to take control of the Calhoun Center in Gilpin Court from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority so that an empty pool in the center can be fixed and reopened.
"That was definitely one of my goals," she said. "I would say that's my biggest accomplishment."
The demographic changes in the district, however, manifested into a neighborhood dispute last year over recent roadway changes and a proposed parklet on Brookland Park Boulevard.
While several civic associations had supported new traffic-safety curb extensions and a Black business owner's plan to install a patio-like structure in the parking lane in front of her business, Lambert and other officials intervened by stalling the parklet project and removing the curb bump-outs that had been installed the previous year.
Lambert said she felt it was important to reverse course, as some longtime residents had come to her with concerns about how the loss of parking spaces was allegedly disrupting business through the commercial corridor where a kombucha shop, a fitness studio and dog-washing parlor have opened in recent years next to Black-owned salons and barbershops.
"Some people felt like they weren't being heard," she said. "I couldn't have that. It t wasn't fair to citizens and business owners being affected by it."
Some neighborhood residents criticized Lambert, saying that she was unfairly taking sides against residents she viewed as bitter supporters of a former political rival. She often replied to the criticism by highlighting other social issues, such as homelessness, drug addiction and crime.
Lambert said she's embraced social media to engage residents on such matters, but has often found herself taking fire for sharing her opinion on controversial topics.
Soon after she was sworn into office last year, Lambert shared her own hesitancy about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Critics said her comments as a public official were irresponsible. She said it led to dialogue about how some African Americans are skeptical of the shot because of past government mistreatment and unethical health experiments on Black people.
Critics also took Lambert to task in September, when she said on Twitter that a fence installed around the recently removed Robert E. Lee monument should remain until a plan for a post-Confederate Monument Avenue is formed.
Prior to the state installing the fence, the site had become a community hub during racial justice demonstrations in 2020, transforming the monument with graffiti into what the New York Times Magazine declared the most influential work of protest art since World War II.
Despite sometimes catching flak for her opinions, Lambert said she feels that it's important to be active on social media, to inform residents of local issues and provoke discourse.
"When I was in California, I learned a lot about internet marketing. ... A lot of those skills I acquired, I utilized them in my campaign and now as an elected official," she said. "I do a lot on social media because there are folks who don't use email or pick up the phone. It's another way I can engage with people."
Lambert said the City Council's rejection of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill downtown redevelopment plan also motivated her to run for office.
While she felt that council had made a mistake passing on the project, Lambert faced pressure from constituents to declare her position on plans for a casino at the Movieland property on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the neighboring 2nd District.
She remained largely quiet on the matter, fearing that it would be widely opposed and unlikely to pass a public referendum. She later endorsed plans for the One Casino and Resort in South Richmond that city voters ultimately narrowly rejected.
"Honestly the best one was the Cordish proposal at the Movieland site," she said. "I'm so glad I didn't have to make the decision. ... At the end of the day I was grateful that it was [Mayor Levar Stoney's] choice" which project would be voted upon in the referendum.
As her second year on the council begins to take shape, Lambert said her priorities will be addressing gun violence, improving parking management on Brookland Park Boulevard and bolstering the ranks of the city's police department.
