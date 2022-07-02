Shooting incident prompts multi-agency response at a Henrico home

Henrico County Police are investigating reports of a shooting that occurred Saturday in eastern Henrico

First responders arrived to a residence on the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive at around 9:30 a.m. and officers on the scene reported hearing gunfire inside.

Police suspect the incident to be a domestic related. A release from Henrico County Police reported two males ran from a residence to safety when gunfire erupted.

Police spoke with the men and the investigation is still ongoing.

First responders from Henrico Police, Henrico Fire, Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, and the Metro-Richmond Flying Squad remain on the scene working together.