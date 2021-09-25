Shots fired at football game in Essex County, two deputies assaulted

Shots were fired and two deputies were assaulted at a Friday night football game between Essex and King & Queen County high schools, according to the Essex County Sheriff's Office.

A fight broke out in front of the ticket booth and extended out into the high school parking lot just after 8:20 p.m., during which two Essex County deputies wee assaulted, authorities said.

Within 10 minutes, several shots were fired in the high school parking lot. A second set of shots was fired near the softball field moments later.

Officials shut down the football game and all players, coaches and attendees were directed to take cover and move to the visiting side of the football field. The sheriff's office said a dark colored SUV and white sedan, heading towards Tappahannock Blvd., drove by the high school and fired several shots.