Sources: Richmond narrows field of casino resort project applications to three
Pamunkey_Casino Hotel Exterior.jpeg

An artist rendering shows the Pamunkey tribe’s proposed casino resort in Richmond.

 Pamunkey Indian Tribe

Richmond has narrowed its field of casino resort proposals, eliminating half of the six proposals submitted to the city last month, according to sources familiar with the city's review process.

Representatives for the Wind Creek Hospitality, a gaming company owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the city is no longer considering their respective proposals.

A source said the city also eliminated a proposal from Golden Nugget, but representatives for the company have yet to confirm whether the city did so.

Richmond officials have yet to confirm whether the city has eliminated any of the six proposals.

The remaining proposals are:

  • a partnership between Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment on property owned by Philip Morris USA in South Richmond;
  • The Cordish Companies on the 17-acre property near Scott’s Addition that currently houses the Movieland cinema complex;
  • Bally’s, on a 61-acre site in the northeast quadrant at the intersection of Powhite and Chippenham Parkways in South Side.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

