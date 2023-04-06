A woman is dead and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a southbound car chase on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia that ended in a shootout with Virginia State Police troopers Wednesday night.
According to VSP, a trooper spotted an SUV traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County with improper license plates. When the trooper tried to pull the SUV over, the driver sped away.
The SUV hit a guardrail near the Route 234 exit in Prince William County, but continued south before running off the road and crashing near Quantico.
Police say that the driver began shooting at troopers approaching the SUV, then the officers returned fire, hitting both the male driver and a female passenger. Police recovered a firearm from the SUV.
The woman died at the scene, while the man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Following VSP policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
The incident closed all southbound lanes of I-95 around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday while VSP and Prince William police investigated the scene. All but one lane had reopened by 9:00 a.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, but traffic was still backed up as far as 10 miles. Drivers are encouraged to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.
The Fairfax field office of VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 6
More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years. That's according to a state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups. The disclosure marks a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adds to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion last November.
Indiana and Idaho are banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care after Republican governors in those states signed bans into law on Wednesday. The Indiana law will make prescribing hormone therapies and puberty blockers to minors punishable by the state medical board, while the Idaho law makes it a crime. Statehouses across the U.S. are increasingly banning gender-affirming care, as well as targeting transgender individuals by legislating their participation in every day life — including sports, workplaces and schools. At least 13 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in two of those states.
China is vowing reprisals against Taiwan after a meeting between the United States House speaker and the island’s president, saying the U.S. is on a “wrong and dangerous road.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen lawmakers. The meeting came as U.S.-China relations have fallen to historic lows, with U.S. support for Taiwan one of the main points of difference between the two powers. On Thursday, Beijing said it would take “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” but there was no immediate sign of a large-scale military response.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to “bring Russia to its senses." But Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner to press for a settlement. Xi gave no sign China has changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February. But he repeated the appeal at a joint event with Macron in front of reporters. Xi said peace talks “should resume as soon as possible.” Beijing sees Moscow as a partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. China has tried to appear neutral in the conflict.
Pope Francis has begun the first of two major Holy Thursday ceremonies. Francis is presiding at mid-morning Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Later in the day, inmates at a juvenile prison on Rome's outskirts await the pontiff for a symbolic foot-washing ceremony that commemorates the final supper of Jesus before crucifixion. The juvenile facility is where Francis first celebrated Holy Thursday shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013. The pope's voice sounded strong during the basilica Mass as he read a long homily. Francis, who is 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital five days ago after being treated for bronchitis. Francis in his homily sought to shore up the dedication of priests to their flocks.
Authorities say five people were killed when a tornado tore through an area of rural southeastern Missouri before dawn on Wednesday. The twister caused significant destruction in and around the small communities of Glen Allen and Grassy, about 50 miles south of St. Louis. The tornado was spawned by a large storm system moving through the Midwest and South. That system was the third in a series of massive storms to strike the nation's heartland over the past two weeks, and the storms have killed at least 65 people. Just last weekend, confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states laid waste to neighborhoods across a broad swath of the country.
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, has announced he will run for president. Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is considered a long shot. Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother, former U.S. attorney general, civil rights activist and Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, has become one of the leading voices in a movement described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department has disclosed little about the stabbing. The department says officers responding to a stabbing in Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found 43-year-old Robert Lee wounded and he died at a hospital. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.
The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever. And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well. The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins. Denver's No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.
