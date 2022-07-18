1 killed in Nottoway County motorcycle crash

Maurice Henderson, 42, of Brunswick County, died at the scene on Saturday on U.S. Route 360 (East Colonial Trail Highway) about half of a mile past state Route 723 (Lewiston Plank Road).

Virginia State Police said Henderson was driving a 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle when he lost control, overcorrected and hit a guardrail. Henderson, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, police said.