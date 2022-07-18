 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed in Nottoway County motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Nottoway County.

Maurice Henderson, 42, of Brunswick County, died at the scene on Saturday on U.S. Route 360 (East Colonial Trail Highway) about half of a mile past state Route 723 (Lewiston Plank Road).

Virginia State Police said Henderson was driving a 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle when he lost control, overcorrected and hit a guardrail. Henderson, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, police said.

Police responded at 1:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

