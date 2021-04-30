$153 million distributed and counting: Virginia's rental assistance program has a 29,000-case backlog

Flush with federal aid, Virginia has paid out $153.6 million worth of rental assistance between last July and early April to households facing eviction, according to figures provided by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

The payments have helped about 30,000 households settle delinquent balances that accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid losing their homes.

With a federal moratorium forbidding most evictions scheduled to expire at the end of June, two state departments are working to process more than 29,000 pending or incomplete requests as it prepares for an influx of more applications. State law requires landlords to work with tenants to apply for the relief money before pursuing an eviction.

“We do expect that need to continue to ramp up, and maybe even a spike as the federal moratorium potentially ends on [June 30],” said Erik Johnston, the department’s director.

As of last Thursday, about 17,000 tenant-initiated applications were pending because the tenant or landlord had not provided the documentation the department requires, according to figures it provided. Another 1,075 that were complete were awaiting review. A separate landlord-initiated application process had about 11,100 applications pending.