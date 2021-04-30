$153 million distributed and counting: Virginia's rental assistance program has a 29,000-case backlog

Flush with federal aid, Virginia has paid out $153.6 million worth of rental assistance between last July and early April to households facing eviction, according to figures provided by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The payments have helped about 30,000 households settle delinquent balances that accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid losing their homes.
With a federal moratorium forbidding most evictions scheduled to expire at the end of June, two state departments are working to process more than 29,000 pending or incomplete requests as it prepares for an influx of more applications. State law requires landlords to work with tenants to apply for the relief money before pursuing an eviction.
“We do expect that need to continue to ramp up, and maybe even a spike as the federal moratorium potentially ends on [June 30],” said Erik Johnston, the department’s director.
As of last Thursday, about 17,000 tenant-initiated applications were pending because the tenant or landlord had not provided the documentation the department requires, according to figures it provided. Another 1,075 that were complete were awaiting review. A separate landlord-initiated application process had about 11,100 applications pending.
Between March 2020 and March 2021, 17,125 eviction judgments were issued across the state, according to figures in a quarterly report published by the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University. Of those, 3,648 – or about one in five – was in Central Virginia. The figures illustrate both a sharp decline in the number of evictions that occurred before the pandemic, and the intractability of the practice that has persisted in spite of millions of dollars available to make landlords whole.
As the pandemic gripped the state last spring, thousands lost jobs and wages, spurring fears of a wave of evictions and a massive uptick in homelessness. State-ordered court closures and other tenant protections staved off that worst-case-scenario outcome, but renters still faced thousands in ballooning back rent balances.
To help cover those costs, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration launched a rent and mortgage relief program at the end of last June with federal CARES act dollars. The state initially partnered with local nonprofits to field applications. Immediately, the organizations were swamped with requests for help. Wait times for some residents stretched weeks and even months.
Northam’s administration sought to speed up the process by allowing landlords to apply on behalf of their tenants through Virginia Housing, a separate agency. Then at the end of last year, the Department of Housing and Community Development centralized its tenant application process with the goal of cutting turnaround times.
In the months since, the program has increased the pace at which it has approved applications and the amount of rental assistance distributed monthly, Johnston said.
In January, the program paid out $15 million. In February, $23 million in payments were distributed. In March, the program logged its biggest month ever: $47.6 million in payments were approved. Figures provided for the first week of April showed $12 million was approved, and Johnston said the department was averaging approvals totaling about $10 million per week.
Locally, households in Richmond have received a combined $12.4 million through the program, second most in the state behind Fairfax County. In Henrico County, they have received a combined $9.2 million. In Chesterfield County, $7.2 million; in Hanover County, about $888,000.
Black households accounted for roughly half of those receiving help through the program statewide. White households represented a quarter of the total. About 10.5% of recipients identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to figures provided by the state. Applicants are not required to provide their race or ethnicity. About 16% of households declined to provide the latter.
The department is soliciting proposals for targeted outreach to economically disadvantaged communities, as well as those who may have language barriers or a lack of internet access. That effort, for which the department set aside $5 million, is slated to launch in June and run through the end of the year.
Brian Koziol, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Virginia Housing Alliance, said the initiative was a positive step to ensure the relief is distributed equitably and reaches some of the hardest-hit areas in the state.
“You really need community members to talk about this program and tell their neighbor, ‘I did this, and I got the money. It’s legitimate and it works,’” Koziol said. “If they can get the program into those neighborhoods that have been more greatly impacted, I think that would be really, really incredible.”
After spending the initial CARES Act dollars and a supplemental state allocation, the department has tapped into $524 million in federal stimulus money it received through the Emergency Rental Assistance Act earlier this year. As of mid-April, it had spent $103.5 million from that tranche.
More federal money for rental assistance is on the way. The American Rescue Plan Act could send an estimated $450 million to Virginia for rental relief, Johnston said. Virginia would have until 2025 to spend that money.
The state program can pay back rent dating to April 1, 2020, a tenant’s current months’ rent, and up to three months of rent into the future. Total payments are capped at 15 months per household.
To qualify, a household must demonstrate an inability to pay their rent stems from the pandemic. It must also make less than 80% of the area’s median income. In the Richmond Metropolitan area, that’s $57,200 annually for a household of two; for a family of four, it is $71,500.
Households in need of rental assistance can check their eligibility for the program by calling 2-1-1 or visit the Department of Housing and Community Development’s website.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson