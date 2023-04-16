A 22-year-old man and a teenage boy were shot and killed at a party in Rockingham County near James Madison University on Saturday. The victims were not JMU students, but they did have connections to the university, school President Jonathan Alger said in a statement.

The Rockingham Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at an off-campus party early Saturday morning, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement. The incident occurred at the Redpoint Harrisonburg apartment complex, a mile and a half from campus, JMU's student newspaper reported.

The adult victim was identified as D'angelo Marquise Gracy of Rocky Mount, N.C. The other is an unidentified 17-year-old boy from Harrisonburg. They were declared dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, Hutcheson said, calling it an isolated shooting stemming from an incident at the party.

Alger said that while neither victim was a student, they "have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted."

JMU offered its counseling center to students. The university also provides telehealth that includes individual counseling. Alger asked anyone with information about the event or witnesses to contact the Rockingham Sheriff's Office.

"Please continue to support one another during these difficult moments and encourage those in need to utilize resources available," Alger said.