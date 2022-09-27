2-year-old N.C. mineral firm plans $82 million plant in Halifax

A North Carolina minerals firm with roots in Australia plans to invest $82.1 million in Halifax County to refine titanium metal powder and demonstrate its use in 3-D manufacturing, a facility it expects will eventually employ 108 people.

Two-year-old IperionX Limited, formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited, will receive state backing for the project.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help the county with the project, while the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is granting an additional $573,000.

The company is also eligible to receive state support from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

IperionX plans to develop the project in two phases, with an initial $12.5 million investment for plant and equipment with a $69.6 million expansion within three years.

The company has a 100% interest in more than 6,000 acres of heavy mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

Its latest annual financial report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows it spent $7.3 million exploring and evaluating those properties for the fiscal year ended June 30, an additional $3.1 million in administrative costs and $3.2 million in business development expenses.

In addition, it granted restricted securities, options and rights to officers, employees, consultants and other key advisers valued at $8.3 million.

While it did not report any revenue, the company raised $19.4 million from selling shares of stock and other financing deals in its 2022 fiscal year and $5.8 million the year before. In that year, it lost $13.2 million.

“The new Halifax County operation will represent the first titanium metal powder facility in the U.S. using 100% recycled titanium scrap as feedstock, putting Virginia on the map for providing a critical material that is essential for our advanced industries,” Youngkin said, at a ceremony announcing the project.

“We look forward to supporting this forward-thinking company that will develop a new supply chain of titanium right here in the Commonwealth," he added.

Anastasios Arima, IperionX chief executive officer, said the facility marks “a critical step in advancing IperionX’s ambition to re-shore an all-American source of titanium metal.”

He was a founder and director of Piedmont Lithium Limited, another North Carolina-based development-stage mineral processing firm, focused on producing lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle and battery market.

Piedmont's most current financial report shows no revenue from any operations and a net loss of $18.7 million for the six months ended June 30.

IperionX will initially occupy the 50,000-square-foot Halifax Shell Building in the Southern Virginia Technology Park and plans to expand the facility to 100,000 square feet in the coming years. It will use renewable energy sources to produce titanium.

The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and began publicly trading on Nasdaq in June 2022. The company's backers include Fidelity Management and Research, Fidelity International and B. Riley Principal Investments

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project.