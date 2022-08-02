 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
200-year-old tree crashes into Petersburg duplex

Petersburg

In this image released by the city of Petersburg, a home on Sixth Street is shown on Monday. The city in a statement said the tree was 200 years old. 

 PROVIDED BY CITY OF PETERSBURG

Ten people have been displaced after a 200-year-old tree feel into a Petersburg duplex.

Emergency dispatch at about 1:40 p.m. Monday received a call about the tree falling in the 1000 block of Sixth Street. 

Crews found half of the tree on the roof of a single-story duplex. No one inside of the building was injured, the city said in a statement. 

Workers for the city Neighborhood Services Department inspected the tree and said it appeared to have been damaged by recent storms, the statement said. 

The duplex and two nearby houses have been deemed unsafe due to being in a possible collapse zone of the remaining tree, the city said. 

