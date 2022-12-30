2022 in review: Youngkin takes charge; the Dogwood Dell saga and tragic losses

Virginia changed course as 2022 began. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, aided by other new GOP leaders, ushered in $4 billion in tax cuts, took action to bar mask mandates, and sought broad shifts in education — restricting teaching of “divisive concepts,” rewriting K-12 history standards, promoting nontraditional “lab schools” and reframing transgender policies to emphasize parents’ rights.

As the year drew to a close, Virginians grieved for three University of Virginia football players and six Chesapeake Walmart workers killed in mass shootings. Democrats nominated Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to seek the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, giving her a chance to become Virginia’s first African American woman in Congress.

In between, Virginians coped with higher prices at the gas pump and the grocery store, demonstrators protested the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Democrats replaced their leader in the House of Delegates, and Republicans picked up a congressional seat.

In Richmond, the City Council backed the $2.4 billion Diamond District redevelopment project. The strange saga of a purported July 4 shooting plot at Dogwood Dell preceded Police Chief Gerald M. Smith’s departure. In Chesterfield and Henrico counties, voters approved bond packages of more than $500 million each for schools, parks, recreation and more.

Here’s a look back at 2022 in Virginia.

Jan. 1: Virginia’s minimum wage rises from $9.50 to $11 an hour.

Jan. 3: A fast-developing snowstorm snarls nearly 50 miles of Interstate 95, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded in their cars overnight.

Jan. 4: State transportation officials apologize, calling the standstill on I-95 “completely unacceptable.”

Jan. 7: Youngkin says he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will challenge a federal rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jan. 9: The Times-Dispatch reports that a state commission says Virginia’s elected officials will need to make “dramatic policy changes” to address the inequities brought on by centuries of racial segregation and oppression.

Jan. 10: Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, says he has drafted legislation to let Petersburg hold a casino referendum and to block Richmond from holding a second referendum.

The Richmond City Council approves a $1.3 million allocation toward a national slavery museum in Shockoe Bottom.

Hanover County-based Owens & Minor Inc. says it has a $1.6 billion agreement to acquire Apria Inc., an Indianapolis-based supplier of home health care equipment and products.

Jan. 12: As the General Assembly begins a 60-day session, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, is elected speaker of the House and pledges to do the “people’s business in the light of day.”

The Times-Dispatch reports that outgoing Attorney General Mark Herring’s office is investigating whether Southwood Apartments LLC and Seminole Trail Management discriminated against its residents. The inquiry follows a Times-Dispatch investigation into conditions at the Communities at Southwood, Richmond’s largest Latino community.

In his final address as governor, Ralph Northam says it has been “a more tumultuous four years than I think any of us expected,” but that “the challenges have also been opportunities.”

Gilbert tweets: “Ralph Northam is leaving office as his own lost cause, condescendingly lecturing us all from some assumed moral high ground because he read the book ‘Roots” and then went on a non-stop reconciliation tour.”

Jan. 13: Former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, says in a floor speech that Gilbert’s tweet was “not just wrong” but “reprehensible.”

Jan. 14: The Times-Dispatch reports that Northam has pardoned Morrissey for a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor related to his relationship with a 17-year-old law firm assistant who later became his wife.

The Times-Dispatch reports that ahead of taking office as attorney general, Miyares fired 30 of its employees, including the lawyer who was investigating conditions at the Communities at Southwood.

Jan. 15: Youngkin is sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor and pledges to “renew the promise of Virginia so it will be the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Republican Winsome Earle-Sears becomes the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Virginia. Miyares becomes the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.

Youngkin signs nine executive orders and two directives. They include actions to end the statewide mask mandate in public schools and let parents opt out of local school mask mandates, to rescind the statewide COVID mask mandate for state workers and to curtail how schools can teach students about racism.

Jan. 16: Keira D’Amato of Midlothian finishes the Chevron Houston Marathon in 2:19:12, breaking the American marathon record for women that had stood since 2006.

Jan. 17: Youngkin tells the General Assembly he was elected to “turn the page” on the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living. He says “everyday Virginia families” are concerned that “the cold halls of government are disconnected from the cold realities families face.”

Jan. 18: Virginia Commonwealth University is among colleges rescinding COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees.

Jan. 24: Richmond joins six other school districts in suing Youngkin in Arlington County, seeking to block his school masks order. Hanover’s School Board votes to make masks optional.

Richmond’s City Council votes to hold another city referendum on a $600 million casino project. Mayor Levar Stoney proposes to cut the real estate tax by 2 cents if the referendum passes.

In an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Youngkin promotes a tip line in which parents can report on teachers, including those teaching “divisive” topics. (The administration will quietly scrap the tip line in September.)

Jan. 25: Chesterfield’s School Board switches course and votes to make masks optional.

Jan. 28: Miyares writes in a legal opinion that Virginia’s colleges cannot legally require students to get vaccinated against COVID.

Jan. 30: The Times-Dispatch reports that some teachers fear reprisals over lessons related to race.

Feb. 1: A gunman kills Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson. Police arrest suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell, whose last known address was Ashland.

Feb. 2: Washington’s NFL team officially announces its new name: the Washington Commanders.

Feb. 4: Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo grants a temporary injunction to block enforcement of Youngkin’s executive order on school masks.

Feb. 7: The Virginia Supreme Court rejects a suit that a group of Chesapeake parents brought to challenge Youngkin’s masks order.

Feb. 8: The state Senate passes a bill that bars local school boards from implementing mask mandates.

The state Senate rejects Andrew Wheeler, previously President Donald Trump’s EPA director, as Youngkin’s pick for secretary of natural resources.

Feb. 9: About 3,000 people attend a memorial service at James Madison University for the slain Bridgewater officers.

Feb. 10: In Culpeper, President Joe Biden, joined by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, urges Congress to act on measures to reduce the price of insulin and other prescription drugs. Joshua Davis, 12, of Chesterfield, who has Type 1 diabetes, introduces the president.

Feb. 11: Flames engulf William Fox Elementary School, a Fan District institution that opened in 1911. In July, the Richmond Fire Department will find the blaze was accidental and the cause undetermined.

Feb. 15: VCU announces that Dr. R. Todd Stravitz, a former director for liver transplantation and grandson of the founder of the Boar’s Head deli company, has pledged $104 million to support its new liver health institute.

Feb. 16: Youngkin signs legislation to bar mask mandates effective March 1, calling it a “win for all Virginians.”

Feb. 18: AutoZone announces plans to invest $185.2 million to build an East Coast distribution center and warehouse in New Kent County.

Youngkin adds $1.25 billion in new revenue to the budget and urges lawmakers to provide “significant tax relief.”

Miyares withdraws Virginia from a lawsuit seeking to certify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Feb. 23: The Times-Dispatch reports that Youngkin’s legislative efforts to restrict how schools teach about race appear to be dead.

Feb. 24: As Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, economic experts say Virginia is likely to feel the effect at the gas pump.

Feb. 25: Youngkin’s education department announces it has scrapped dozens of diversity and equity resources, saying they’re “divisive.” Black lawmakers warn of “whitewashed” history.

Feb. 28: House Republicans kill legislation to launch sales of recreational marijuana in September by medical providers and hemp processors.

March 1: The Times-Dispatch reports that a battle over a Congolese statue owned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has thrust the Richmond museum into the international spotlight.

March 6: The Times-Dispatch reports that policy decisions and limited investment in the state health department failed Virginia’s Latinos during the pandemic.

March 7: The Times-Dispatch announces that senior photographer Bob Brown, who has chronicled the state Capitol since 1970, will retire after 54 years with the newspaper.

March 8: The Hanover School Board votes 4-3 to let the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian conservative legal advocacy organization, look at the board’s policy at the heart of its contentious actions regarding transgender students.

March 11: Senate Democrats reject four of Youngkin’s nominees for the Virginia Parole Board in a fight over appointments.

March 12: State lawmakers close a 60-day session without approving a budget.

March 15: CarLotz announces plans to replace its founding CEO, Michael Bor, with Lev Peker, former chief executive at CarParts.com.

March 16: Youngkin proposes to suspend Virginia’s state gas tax of 26 cents per gallon for three months. Democratic legislators will reject multiple versions of the governor’s proposal.

The VMFA announces that patrons James and Frances McGlothlin have donated artwork and funds worth an estimated $60 million, including works by Norman Rockwell and John Singer Sargent.

March 17: The 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders upset fifth-seeded Iowa, 67-63, in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

March 18: About 50 Atlee High School students walk out of school to protest actions by the Hanover School Board related to its transgender policies. Subsequent protests occur at two other Hanover schools.

Anheuser-Busch, maker of Bud Light and other popular beers, announces it will no longer sponsor the Washington Commanders.

March 27: The Times-Dispatch reports that Matt Moran, a top Youngkin aide, is not on the state payroll but is employed by — and on paid leave from — two political consulting firms that seek to influence elected officials. Richard Cullen, counselor to Youngkin, says he reviewed Moran’s arrangement beforehand and found it legal and ethical.

March 28: The University of Richmond board of trustees votes to change the names of six campus buildings associated with slavery and racism.

March 31: Henrico County police officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, dies hours after a three-vehicle crash along U.S. 301. In September, a grand jury indicts Jeffrey Adam Lankford, 18, on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in the officer’s death.

April 3: The Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield Public Schools spent an average of $10,061 per student, according to 2019-20 data from the Virginia Department of Education, the most recent year it has published. That placed Chesterfield in the bottom 15 of school systems statewide.

April 7: University of Virginia law school faculty members who know Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson hail her confirmation as the first African American woman on the Supreme Court.

April 9: Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson, 16, a sophomore on Highland Springs’ state championship basketball team, is shot and killed. Police said they arrested a juvenile teenager in the shooting and charged him with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and firearms counts.

April 11: The Richmond School Board votes to back a new George Wythe High School for 1,800 students.

April 13: Jennifer Pawol becomes the first female umpire to work games at The Diamond since Pam Postema in 1989.

April 18: Youngkin orders a safety review at Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals after two patients escape over Easter weekend. Austin Preston Leigh was captured in Chesapeake on April 17. Bryant Marcus Wilkerson would be arrested in Norfolk on April 21.

April 24: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tells a crowd at The National Theater in Richmond that unionizing Starbucks workers are “heroes and heroines.”

April 27: The Virginia House Democratic Caucus votes to remove Filler-Corn, former speaker of the House, as the party’s leader in the chamber.

Youngkin prevails on his vetoes, but the Senate defeats his proposed suspension of the gas tax and his bid to make Loudoun County School Board members face re-election a year early.

Youngkin and Earle-Sears join hundreds of abortion opponents for a March for Life gathering.

May 1: The Times-Dispatch reports that the number of students at Virginia’s community colleges has plummeted by almost 50,000 in the past decade.

The Times-Dispatch reports that since 2017, the average sale price for homes across the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties has shot up more than $120,000.

May 2: A day after Politico reports a draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Youngkin says “this should be a state decision.”

May 5: The Times-Dispatch reports that Petersburg is Virginia’s least healthy locality, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Youngkin announces that he wants most state employees back in their offices July 5 under a new teleworking policy.

Youngkin and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., hail the news — first reported by The Wall Street Journal — that Boeing will move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington.

May 8: The Times-Dispatch reports that 23 Virginia school districts have removed books from shelves in the past two years because of content.

May 10: The Youngkin administration rescinds its offer to Peter Lacy to head the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles after the Indianapolis Star reports he was accused of intoxication and screaming fits of anger as head of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Youngkin calls on college presidents to keep tuition flat, promote free speech and hire faculty and staff with “diverse political perspectives.”

May 13: At a VCU board meeting, former Gov. Doug Wilder charges that a VCU employee who called Republicans “Nazis” and criticized Wilder remained on the school’s payroll because of racism in its administration.

May 17: Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says a Buffalo, N.Y., massacre, in which a white gunman shot and killed 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket, underscores that schools should teach about “so-called ‘divisive concepts.’ “

May 19: The Youngkin administration says Virginia’s K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency.

May 23: The Times-Dispatch reports that the Washington Commanders purchased $200 million worth of land in eastern Prince William County that could be the home of their new stadium project.

May 25: Richmond-area school districts bolster safety a day after a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

May 26: The Times-Dispatch reports that state negotiators reached a budget deal. The plan would cut taxes by $4 billion and increase state workers’ pay 10% over two years.

May 27: A jury in Montgomery acquits former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute in the beating death of Jerry Paul Smith.

May 30: Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, are killed when they plunge over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards with 10 companions on Memorial Day.

June 1: The General Assembly adopts the budget, which also eliminates the state portion of the sales tax on food, includes a new marijuana crime for possession of 4 ounces in public and bars a second Richmond casino referendum until the state studies the feasibility of a Petersburg casino.

House Democrats elect Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, as their new leader.

June 5: The Times-Dispatch reports that the state budget includes construction approval for a $181 million VCU arts and innovation building.

June 7: The Times-Dispatch reports that Kelly Till has been named president and publisher effective July 4 and will become the first woman to lead the organization in its 172-year history.

Raytheon Technologies says it is moving its global headquarters to Arlington.

June 8: Richmond School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammad says she wants the board to review all purchase orders after an internal audit discovered roughly 20,000 RPS laptops were sitting idle.

Stoney announces a “Richmond Real” branding campaign for the city. Richmond spent $450,000 on the project.

June 14: The average Virginia price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas peaks at $4.867, according to AAA.

June 15: Youngkin announces that Lego will invest at least $1 billion to construct its only U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield.

June 17: Youngkin succeeds on most of his budget amendments, but Senate Democrats reject his third bid to temporarily roll back the state gas tax. They also block his proposal to end state funding of abortions for poor women with a fetus that has gross abnormalities.

Legislators elect Fairfax County Circuit Judge Thomas P. Mann and Virginia Court of Appeals Judge Wesley G. Russell Jr. of Henrico to the state Supreme Court.

Lori Collier Waran is announced as Richmond Raceway’s president, the first woman in the role.

Dr. Colin Greene, Virginia’s top health official, faces criticism after The Washington Post reported he questioned racial disparities in health care and dismissed the role of racism in public health. Youngkin says the state must focus on closing maternal health gaps and that he was “disappointed to hear that Dr. Greene did not effectively communicate our mission.”

June 20: The Times-Dispatch reports that most Virginia school districts have not recovered financially from the Great Recession of December 2007 to June 2009.

The Times-Dispatch reports that Casey Flores, a governor’s appointee to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, publicly disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities. (Flores said in July that he had resigned from the board and was moving to Florida for a new job.)

June 21: A memo presented to the Richmond School Board says Richmond Public Schools spent $12.6 million on 36,783 Chromebook laptop computers.

June 23: An order by the Food and Drug Administration that Juul must stop selling and distributing its e-cigarettes in the U.S. is a setback for Henrico-based Altria Group Inc. It spent $12.8 billion in 2018 on a 35% stake in the California-based company.

June 24: The U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, removing constitutional protections for abortion and sending the issue back to the states. Youngkin says he hopes to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman’s health is in danger. Abortion rights demonstrators protest the ruling outside the state Capitol and Richmond City Hall.

June 25: Alicia A. Monahan, 41, an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, dies in what authorities call a “catastrophic accident” while off duty, teaching a swift water rescue course on the Nantahala River in Macon County, N.C.

June 30: Youngkin tasks Wheeler, his defeated pick for secretary of natural resources, with reducing Virginia’s regulations by 25%.

July 1: Hundreds of new state laws take effect, ranging from an extension for cocktails to go, to a measure barring discrimination in governor’s school admissions, to a requirement that parents of K-12 students be notified of instructional material with sexually explicit content.

First lady Jill Biden visits a health clinic in Henrico to promote pediatric COVID vaccines.

The Virginia Employment Commission says it is resuming collection of its nearly $860 million in overpayments of unemployment insurance benefits during COVID.

July 6: Smith, the Richmond police chief, asserts at a news conference that a tip from a “hero citizen” averted a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration.

July 9: Youngkin tells Nebraska Republicans that his 2021 victory, in a “dark blue” state, was the beginning of a “red wave” that will sweep across the U.S. (Youngkin goes on to campaign with 15 GOP candidates for governor. Five will win — in Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota.)

July 12: A special grand jury indicts Richmond police officer Richard D. Johnson on involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to an April 7 crash that killed Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19.

July 13: Virginia ranks third among CNBC’s best states for business, falling from the top spot it held in 2019 and 2021.

July 18: Chesterfield’s D’Amato finishes eighth in the women’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.

July 21: The Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia ended the fiscal year June 30 with a surplus of more than $1.9 billion.

July 23: Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democratic lawmakers at a union hall in Highland Springs, urging them to protect abortion rights.

July 25: Richmond’s City Council gives municipal workers the right to unionize and have collective bargaining.

July 29: Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin says she will not pursue criminal charges against police officers for their handling of 2020 protests at the Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart monuments.

Aug. 3: A prosecutor tells a Richmond judge that he has no evidence Dogwood Dell was the target of an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot.

At a Washington hearing, U.S. senators and health experts accuse the Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing of failing in its duty to oversee the transplantation of kidneys, livers, lungs and other organs to dying patients across the country.

Hanover’s schools chief apologizes for a logo of four hands and arms that was meant to convey unity but resembled a swastika. The logo was used in a professional learning conference.

Aug. 5: The State Corporation Commission backs Dominion Energy’s $9.8 billion offshore wind farm, which comes with millions of dollars in rate increases for customers. (The utility later says the SCC’s proposed performance guarantee could make the project untenable. In October, Miyares says Dominion and other key stakeholders have agreed to an alternative to cap the hit for rateholders.)

The Times-Dispatch reports that James Minor, a gubernatorial appointee on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, pushed a pipeline upgrade south of Petersburg that would come before his agency.

Aug. 7: The Times-Dispatch reports that the number of murders and non-negligent manslaughter killings in Virginia surged during the pandemic, from 428 in 2019 to 528 in 2020 and 562 in 2021.

Aug. 16: Smith, Richmond’s police chief, says his experience contributed to his conclusion that Dogwood Dell was the intended target.

Aug. 18: State figures show Virginia public school students fared worse on annual state accountability tests than in years before the pandemic. Richmond’s scores lag far behind those of neighboring counties.

Aug. 19: Riddick Thurston Parker Jr., principal of Richmond’s George Wythe High School, dies while riding his bicycle.

The Times-Dispatch reports that Darren Thornton, a counselor for Fairfax County schools, kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest in Chesterfield on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Aug. 22: Youngkin announces a Partnership for Petersburg involving state and local officials, businesses and nonprofits.

Aug. 23: The Richmond School Board votes down a motion to begin a transformation of the curriculum.

Aug. 24: Youngkin announces that DroneUp, a drone flight company, will bring 655 jobs to Virginia.

Aug. 26: The Times-Dispatch reports that Dominion riders so far this year have raised bills 15.6%.

Aug. 28: The Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond police provided the chief with information in writing before his July 6 news conference that the location of any potential mass shooting plot was unknown. Smith says in a statement: “For any confusion or anxiety that my stating Dogwood Dell was the most likely target, I am deeply sorry.”

Aug. 30: The Hanover School Board adopts a policy that will require transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to the schools’ facilities that align with the students’ gender identities.

Sept. 1: The Humane Society of the United States removes the last 312 beagles from Envigo’s Cumberland breeding mill, which a federal judge castigated for its “torturous” mistreatment of dogs and puppies. Animal welfare groups in Virginia and beyond work to find the Envigo beagles loving homes.

Sept. 2: The Times-Dispatch reports that Mechanicsville High is resuming football after a pause and that two juveniles have been charged with assault following the Hanover Sheriff’s Office investigation into hazing allegations.

Sept. 4: The Times-Dispatch reports that a New Yorker story about the 2021 private takeover of the St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged by a New Jersey-based private investment company reignited a Virginia debate about staffing levels at nursing homes.

Sept. 12: Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, 15, is killed by a stray bullet in the Gilpin Court neighborhood as she walks to a store from her grandmother’s home. The slaying of the ninth-grader from Armstrong High School further heightens community concerns about a wave of shootings involving young people. Richmond police later charge five people in the shooting.

Sept. 14: Plenty Unlimited Inc. says it will invest $300 million in a vertical farming operation at Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park that it expects will create 300 jobs.

Sept. 16: The Youngkin administration’s rewrite of model transgender policies emphasizes parents’ rights, a change from the Northam administration’s emphasis on strengthening transgender students’ rights.

The Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia State Police incurred $18,376.93 of expenses through August as Youngkin traveled out of state for unofficial business. None of the expenses was for trips to support GOP political candidates.

VCU says it will pay the family of Adam Oakes nearly $1 million as part of a settlement in response to his death in a 2021 fraternity hazing incident.

Sept. 19: As part of Youngkin’s tax cuts, the state starts sending Virginians rebates of up to $250 for individuals and $500 for couples.

Sept. 20: The Times-Dispatch reports that the number of students enrolled at VCU shrunk slightly to about 28,300, the fourth year in a row that the university’s population has decreased.

Sept. 22: State figures say 89% of Virginia’s public schools are fully accredited, down just 3 percentage points from three years ago. Youngkin and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow say the results call into question the state’s accreditation standards.

Sept. 23: Youngkin says at the Texas Tribune’s TribFest: “We’re not thinking about 2024. We’re focused on 2022. We’ve got a huge job to do.”

Sept. 24: A New York Times story puts Bon Secours Mercy Health on the defensive. The story details the health system’s lack of investment at Richmond Community Hospital, despite the profits it earned from a federal program that lets hospitals in poor communities buy drugs at substantially lower prices than they charge insurers.

Sept. 26: Richmond’s City Council gives the green light to the $2.4 billion Diamond District project, which will include a replacement ballpark and surrounding redevelopment.

Sept. 27: Several thousand students at roughly 100 public schools statewide hold walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender policies.

Sept. 30: A Huguenot High School student is shot and wounded while walking to his bus stop.

Oct. 2: The Times-Dispatch reports that the VCU Health System lost $56 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

Oct. 3: Youngkin’s energy plan envisions use of small modular nuclear reactors and hydrogen-fueled facilities.

Oct. 4: State officials say the number of salaried state employees working remotely at least one day a week has nearly tripled, from 5,664 in 2019 to 15,338 in September 2022.

Oct. 5: The Times-Dispatch reports that the state tourism department paid $268,000 to Richmond-based Poolhouse, the governor’s political advertising agency, to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin. In December a state watchdog agency clears the tourism department of wrongdoing.

Oct. 7: State figures show 92.1% of public high school students graduated in the Class of 2022, down slightly from 93% in 2021.

Oct. 9: The Times-Dispatch reports that the number of VCU students caught committing an alcohol violation has plummeted 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report. One possible reason — some students are switching to smoking cannabis.

James Madison University’s football team cracks the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time.

Oct. 10: The Times-Dispatch reports that Black and Hispanic drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police than are white drivers, according to a report from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Oct. 16: A state study concludes that Petersburg could support the operation of a casino, regardless of whether Richmond were to host one as well, but that competing casinos would reduce tax revenues and new jobs for the Petersburg enterprise.

Oct. 21: The Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield had the most teacher resignations in the Richmond area in the last five Junes, with 538 teachers leaving their positions, followed by 363 in Henrico, 333 in Richmond and 131 in Hanover.

Oct. 23: The Times-Dispatch reports that while Black overdose deaths in Virginia nearly tripled from 2018 to 2021, the white community has had more access to recovery services.

Oct. 24: A national assessment shows that fourth-graders in Virginia suffered some of the largest declines in reading and math proficiency in the nation since the start of the pandemic. Youngkin says he plans to overhaul the state’s school accreditation system and toughen passing criteria for Virginia’s standardized testing.

Oct. 25: Smith, Richmond’s police chief, resigns after a two-year tenure.

Oct. 27: VCU pauses production of a school-themed beer the day after its release.

Oct. 28: The Times-Dispatch reports that federal prosecutors say they have no evidence a Richmond man planned a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell.

Democrats rebuke Youngkin for telling a Northern Virginia political rally after a break-in at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and an attack on her husband, that “we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California.” Youngkin later apologizes to the speaker in a handwritten note.

Oct. 30: The Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia suffered some of the largest learning losses in the country during the pandemic, with Black and Latino students hit hardest.

Nov. 3: Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of the VCU Health System, resigns under pressure from university leadership.

Nov. 8: State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, defeats Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd. In the state’s two other marquee contests, Spanberger tops Republican Leslie Vega in the 7th, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, beats Republican Hung Cao.

Chesterfield voters back a $540 million bond referendum to finance school, public safety, library, and parks and recreation projects. Henrico voters back a $511 million bond measure to fund projects for schools, recreation and parks, public safety and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

Nov. 11. In a Veterans Day speech, Youngkin says fixing the state’s behavioral health crisis is a top priority. (In December, he proposes $230 million in additional spending in the first year of a three-year plan.)

Trump mocks Youngkin on social media, saying his last name sounds Chinese and that Youngkin “couldn’t have won Virginia without me.” Youngkin says he doesn’t call names, adding: “That’s not the way I roll.”

Nov. 13: A gunman shoots and kills UVa football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry and wounds football player Mike Hollins and fellow student Marlee Morgan. Authorities search for UVa student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who allegedly opened fire on a bus as the students returned to campus following a field trip to a play in Washington.

An investigation by the Martinsville Bulletin finds that the New College Institute spent millions on salaries and programs that offered little payoff to its community.

Nov. 14: Police apprehend Jones in eastern Henrico about 12 hours into the UVa manhunt. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors later add two counts of malicious wounding and two more firearms charges in the shootings of Hollins and Morgan.

Nov. 15: As Trump announces his third presidential bid, Virginia analysts call it a complication for Republicans ahead of the 2023 General Assembly contests.

Nov. 17: The State Board of Education rejects a revised version of K-12 history standards that Youngkin’s administration proposed. The revision had caused a public uproar due to several missteps and a reframing of race relations.

Nov. 18: JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; and her three children, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, are shot and killed in their Chesterfield home. Jonah Adams, 35, the father of Kinsey and Jayson, is arrested in Maryland nine hours after the killings. Chesterfield detectives obtain warrants charging Adams with four counts of first-degree murder.

Youngkin expresses disappointment in the draft history standards his administration produced for K-12 schools, acknowledging “omissions and mistakes.”

Nov. 19: More than 9,000 people attend the memorial service for Chandler, Davis and Perry at UVa’s John Paul Jones arena.

Nov. 21: The Times-Dispatch reports that inflation is slowing public projects in Virginia, from buses to buildings.

The Richmond School Board votes to rename three more schools named for Confederates: John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Binford Middle.

Nov. 22: A 31-year-old Walmart manager shoots and kills six co-workers at a store in Chesapeake — Randy Blevins, 70; Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; and Kellie Pyle, 52 — and wounds several others before killing himself.

Nov. 23: Following Virginia’s second mass shooting in less than two weeks, Youngkin says “we have to be able to treat people the day ... they have a mental health crisis.”

Nov. 24: The Times-Dispatch reports that 1 in 7 Virginians had medical debt in collections as of February, the 22nd-highest share in the country.

Nov. 25: SCC Judge Judith Jagdmann announces she will resign at the end of the year, creating a second vacancy on the three-judge commission.

California authorities say Austin Lee Edwards of North Chesterfield, a former Virginia State Police trooper, misrepresented himself online, drove across the country to meet a 15-year-old California girl, killed her grandparents and mother and set fire to their house before killing himself.

Nov. 26: The Times-Dispatch reports that the cost of replacing Central State Hospital, a state mental health facility in Dinwiddie County, has risen to about $400 million, an increase of $48 million.

Nov. 28: Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, dies at 61 after a lengthy battle with the effects of colorectal cancer. McEachin, who had served in Congress since 2017, previously served in the House of Delegates for eight years and in the state Senate for nine years.

Dec. 2: Youngkin says he will seek a $350 million increase in state spending to prepare industrial sites.

The Youngkin administration says Bill Bennett, secretary of education under President Ronald Reagan, was among advisers on a draft of its K-12 history standards.

Dec. 4: The Times-Dispatch reports that Bon Secours sent $48 million from Richmond to its Ohio headquarters between 2015 and 2019.

Dec. 5: A special grand jury in Loudoun says school officials’ attempt at self-preservation led to a preventable sexual assault at a county school.

Dec. 5: A Youngkin panel proposes steps to combat antisemitism, including refining state hate crime definitions and calling for new curriculums in schools and recognition of Jewish religious holidays.

Dec. 6: Mondelez International, maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, officially opens its 45,000-square-foot fulfillment and distribution center in Henrico.

Dec. 7: The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Virginia falls to $3.21, matching its price on the same date in 2021.

Speaker Pelosi is among more than 50 members of the House of Representatives who attend McEachin’s funeral at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico.

Dec. 12: Youngkin sets a Feb. 21 special election for McEachin’s seat. Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, announces his campaign.

Richmond removes the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill, the last city-owned Confederate monument, which had stood at the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road for 130 years.

Dec. 13: Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, both Richmond Democrats, declare for the 4th District seat.

The Petersburg City Council picks the Cordish Cos. to develop a $1.4 billion casino resort in three phases, contingent on the General Assembly giving Petersburg — not Richmond — the chance to hold a casino referendum.

Crews remove what are believed to be Hill’s remains, buried beneath the statue.

Dec. 14: Chesterfield officials say the county saw $1.2 billion of investments across 10 projects in the fiscal year, creating more than 2,000 jobs.

Dec. 15: Bagby withdraws from the 4th District race and endorses McClellan.

Youngkin says he will seek an additional $1 billion in cuts to individual and corporate taxes.

Kamras hails ratification of contracts by Richmond Public Schools’ labor unions.

Dec. 16: Virginia Rogers “Jinks” Holton, widow of Gov. Linwood Holton and Virginia’s first lady from 1970 to 1974, dies at 97.

Dec. 17: Fourth District Republicans nominate Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in 2020 and on Nov. 8.

Dec. 20: The Mellon Foundation announces $16 million in donations to Richmond history projects.

Dec. 22: Democratic officials announce that McClellan easily beat Morrissey in the party’s firehouse primary, advancing her quest to become the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.