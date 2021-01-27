20th anniversary of Earl Washington's freedom nears as abolition of Va. death penalty is considered

"He didn't have a clue what was going on but he trusted me and he really trusted Marie," recalled Giarratano. As they were trying to find a lawyer, Washington received a letter from the Virginia attorney general's office.

"He couldn't read. So he gave me his letter and asked me what it said," said Giarratano. The letter notified Washington that his direct appeal had been denied and warned him that if he did not file a habeas corpus petition by a certain date, the office would push for an execution date.

Martha Geer, a young colleague of Freedman's, arrived at Mecklenburg to speak with Giarratano about a class-action suit in the works on behalf of all Virginia death row inmates.

But Giarratano wanted to talk about something else.

"I get in there and sit down on the other side of the table from him," Geer recalled. "Pretty close to the very first thing out of his mouth was: 'Earl Washington has been sentenced to death; he has been given an execution date; he doesn't have a lawyer. What the hell are you going to do about it?'"

She said Giarratano was concerned that Washington may be innocent and that he was intellectually disabled. Geer, now a retired North Carolina appellate court judge returned to private practice, said she dashed to a prison pay phone and called Freedman.