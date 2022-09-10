3,000 laps and counting: Why Richmond FBI, law enforcement walk to honor 9/11 victims

Twenty-one years later, Stanley Meador still remembers 9/11 and the aftermath. Now the special agent in charge of the FBI Richmond office, Meador at the time was a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority agent in Alexandria.

"I can remember it," Meador told The Times-Dispatch last week. "Probably the most vivid memory I have is the heat. I've said this a number of times to folks, but the heat coming off the crash site was almost indescribable."

Nearly 3,000 were killed when airplanes hijacked by terrorists crashed in Arlington, New York City and Somerset County, Pa. The anniversary is Sunday.

To recognize the lives lost, Meador helped found the Richmond 3,000. For the second year in a row, federal agents officers have pledged to walk, jog or run 3,000 laps around the local FBI building as their way of recognizing and honoring 9/11 victims.

Last year, runners took their mark and blasted through their goal of 3,000 laps. They eventually completed 6,471.

Meador said the agency this year took an extra step to ensure they'd exceed their goal and invited neighboring law enforcement agencies to participate. All last week, members came to the FBI field office on East Parham Road to get laps in and tally the results.

"I would say there was probably a friendly squad competition for bragging rights," Meador said.

The bigger achievement is achieving a common goal, he said.

"I think that today is — for us and to them — an invitation to partner up, a reassurance that we can work together," Meador said. "Because just like on 9/11, we work through our partnerships. ... I think it reinforces to the community that we stand side by side."

Meador, who was named to the Richmond post in March 2021, has also held positions with the FBI in Washington state, the Middle East, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The Galax native received a Declaration of Valor for his response at the Pentagon on 9/11.

He said the Richmond 3,000 is to also recognize survivors and first responders still dealing with health effects in the aftermath of the attack, including himself.

"When I left the Pentagon, I had a moment where I thought that because of what we had done there that we were all going to get sick from this," Meador said. "And then in 2013, I was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer."

Meador said he didn't waiver through the ups and downs of his illness.

"My cancer metastasized in 2016, but I just had my five years remission," Meador said. "But my perspective is, you know, I live in the moment to try to focus on living for today."

He said he hopes the biggest takeaway from the event is how tightly knit his team has become because of it.

"I think for me, I’m just immensely proud of the commitment that the team shows each year," Meador said. "When you see the younger people that may not have been around in 2001, you get to see them support this event. ... For us senior folks, that sends a good message."

One of those young agents — Eric Davis, 22 — was out running Friday. Davis, an operational support technician with the bureau, was 2 years old in September 2001.

"I just remember being in day care and my parents having to come pick me up," Davis said. "They were serving in the military at the time."

For Davis, pledging to run a lap isn't just a chance for him to remember that day, but to reaffirm his commitment to the bureau and fellow agents like David Lewis, the assistant special agent in charge of the Richmond office.

Lewis was living in New York in 2001 and remembers seeing from his office building in New Jersey that day the billowing smoke rising in Manhattan.

The Richmond 3,000 “is a way to celebrate what we are doing now and the talent and the people we have now, but also remember those who paid that ultimate sacrifice,” said Lewis.

On Friday, after a moment of silence followed by the sounding of taps, participants had completed over 5,058 laps.

"We're like a family here," said Davis, who racked up 30 laps Friday. "This event is about remembering the fallen and about working together and completing our mission to uphold peace. What better mission is there?"