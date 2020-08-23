35-year-old woman dies, four juveniles injured in car crash in Caroline County

One woman died and four juveniles were injured Saturday in a car crash in Caroline County, according to a release from Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 12:29 p.m. on Saturday along Route 207, less than a mile east of Moncure Drive.
A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Route 207 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, police said.
The driver, Melissa N. Bentley, 35, of Ruther Glen, died before she could be transported to VCU Medical Center by helicopter, according to the release.
All four juveniles in the vehicle were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. One of the juveniles suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The remaining three suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.