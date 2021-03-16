4 Democratic candidates for Va. governor to meet in online forum

Four of the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in this year's race for Virginia governor will meet Tuesday night for an online candidate forum.

The event dubbed the "People's Debate" is being hosted by progressive advocacy groups and will be available to stream online.

An organizer said Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan and Justin Fairfax would be participating but Terry McAuliffe declined the invitation.

The groups previously hosted forums for the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Those events can be viewed online.

All five candidates have committed to participating in four upcoming televised debates being organized by the Democratic Party of Virginia, the first of which is April 6.