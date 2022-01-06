4 more Democratic senators raise concerns about Youngkin's choice for secretary of natural resources

Lewis echoed that in an interview on Thursday, saying Youngkin’s selection sent the wrong message to people concerned about environmental issues, sea level rise and coastal resiliency.

“I’m a traditionalist. I firmly believe that you win an election, you get to put your team together,” Lewis said. “But, you know, there are limits to that, and we’re certainly there I think.”

Petersen, in a newsletter to constituents on Thursday, said he had “major concerns” about Youngkin’s choice of Wheeler. Petersen is chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee and wrote that “this is a critical selection and any Secretary must have a pro-conservation record and philosophy, regardless of party.”

Edwards said he had received “a number of complaints locally” about the Wheeler announcement, including from Roanoke environmental advocate Rupert Cutler.

“He said, ‘This appointment must be overturned,’” Edwards said.

“I believe in a strong environment and protecting the environment,” Edwards said. “I’ll look carefully at what the guy’s record is, but from what I’ve heard, we should probably not be electing him.”