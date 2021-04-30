41 pit bulls were seized by FBI in Charles City, Sussex during investigation of dogfighting network

Federal authorities are seeking the forfeiture of 19 of 41 pit bulls seized in Charles City and Sussex counties from unidentified suspects in an interstate dogfighting network.

Court records show that the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies carrying out federal search warrants on Nov. 19 at a residence on Sandy Hill Road in Sussex County and at another address on Courthouse Road in Charles City County.

The seizures were made, according to a complaint for forfeiture filed Monday, "as part of an investigation into narcotics trafficking and illegal dogfighting in Virginia and elsewhere."

A civil forfeiture warrant for the dogs was entered in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Tuesday. Authorities said the seizures were unrelated to an ongoing dogfighting conspiracy case against a King George man and three out-of-state suspects, but declined to comment further.

The dogs are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and are being cared for by a contractor. According to the forfeiture complaint, many of the dogs were scarred, had fresh wounds and otherwise in poor health suffering from broken teeth, worms and other issues.

Many were chained to trees or heavy ground anchors.