41 pit bulls were seized by FBI in Charles City, Sussex during investigation of dog-fighting network

Nineteen of 41 pit bulls seized in Charles City and Sussex counties from unidentified suspects in an interstate dog-fighting network have been ordered forfeited to the U.S. government.

Court records show that the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies carrying out federal search warrants on Nov. 19 at a residence on Sandy Hill Road in Courtland and at another address on Courthouse Road in Providence Forge.

The seizures were made, according to a complaint for forfeiture filed Monday, "as part of an investigation into narcotics trafficking and illegal dog fighting in Virginia and elsewhere."

A civil forfeiture order for the dogs was entered in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Tuesday. Authorities said the seizures were unrelated to an ongoing dog fighting conspiracy case against a King George man and three out of state suspects, but declined to comment further.

The dogs are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and are being cared for by a contractor. According to the forfeiture complaint, many of the dogs were scarred, had fresh wounds and otherwise in poor health suffering from broken teeth, worms and other issues.

Many were chained to trees or heavy ground anchors.