41 pit bulls were seized by FBI in Charles City, Sussex during investigation of dog-fighting network

Nineteen of 41 pit bulls seized in Charles City and Sussex counties from unidentified suspects in an interstate dog-fighting network have been ordered forfeited to the U.S. government.
Court records show that the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies carrying out federal search warrants on Nov. 19 at a residence on Sandy Hill Road in Courtland and at another address on Courthouse Road in Providence Forge.
The seizures were made, according to a complaint for forfeiture filed Monday, "as part of an investigation into narcotics trafficking and illegal dog fighting in Virginia and elsewhere."
A civil forfeiture order for the dogs was entered in U.S. District Court in Richmond on Tuesday. Authorities said the seizures were unrelated to an ongoing dog fighting conspiracy case against a King George man and three out of state suspects, but declined to comment further.
The dogs are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and are being cared for by a contractor. According to the forfeiture complaint, many of the dogs were scarred, had fresh wounds and otherwise in poor health suffering from broken teeth, worms and other issues.
Many were chained to trees or heavy ground anchors.
Eight of the 19 dogs ordered forfeited are male and 11 female. Four were taken from the Courtland address and 15 from Providence Forge.
An additional 22 dogs were found at the Courtland location and surrendered by an unidentified person who said they were owned by other persons who he or she would not identify.
Dog fighting typically involves "pit bull-type" dogs bred and conditioned for fighting that are released by their owners to fight until one of the animals is withdrawn or until one of both dogs die, said the government. The purpose of the fighting is for entertainment and/or gambling.
Alleged dog fighting paraphernalia was also seized along with the dogs including treadmills, training sticks, scales, veterinary supplies, an animal hide, syringes, a weighted vest, harness and collar.
In perhaps the highest profile dog fighting case in Virginia history, 53 dogs were seized at the so-called Bad Newz Kennels on property owned by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick in Surry County in 2007.
Six of those dogs either died or were euthanized but 47 found new, if not permanent, homes. Vick, a former Virginia Tech football star, was sentenced to 23 months after his dog fighting conspiracy conviction in federal court in Richmond.
After his release from prison Vick resumed his professional football career retiring in 2017.
