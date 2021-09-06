9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.(tncms-asset)911c8613-4421-5e1f-8620-b7ba654ee6d7[0](/tncms-asset)
Four strangers
In early fall of 2001, I was working for a friend who owned an all-female lawn service. The morning of 9/11 we started work in the yard of an elderly couple who lived in a condo in Richmond’s West End.
Suddenly the woman came to the door and yelled, “Come quickly.”
She ushered us into her beautifully carpeted and pristine living room — sweat, dirt, and all — where we were in time to see on TV the plane hit the second tower and the unfolding scene that followed. She insisted that we stay all morning to follow the news and even served us doughnuts and coffee.
There we were — four people who didn’t know each other — glued to the TV and sharing an unbelievable experience. I will never forget how her kindness helped to ease the pain.
Lyn O’Ferrall, 80
Richmond
‘Very unsure of what would happen next’
I was sitting in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the evening on Sept. 11, 2001, watching a soccer match on TV. I could see the world’s tallest building, Petronas towers out my window. On TV there was an inset with one of the WTC towers on fire. I thought, “Wow that’s bad.” Then I saw the second tower get hit by a plane and my heart sank.
I called home and talked to my wife but we were very unsure of what would happen next. We still had to conduct business the next day and everyone we met was very gracious and concerned. The hotel was very accommodating telling us we could keep our rooms as long as we needed to.
Three or four days later we had our return tickets in our hands and we were so relieved we almost cried. We had to fly through Taiwan and there they searched all of our bags very thoroughly. We finally were cleared to fly to L.A. and I heard we were one of the first international flights allowed to land in the U.S.
During our approach to LAX there [were] two fighter jets on either side of us and we were told that they would fire on us if our pilots deviated from flight path, scary landing. We landed to a completely empty terminal at LAX. I have no recollection of how we got back to Roanoke, but I was happy to back home.
Domenic Paone, 67
Quinton
What it was like for a second-grader
I grew up in Staten Island, N.Y. My dad worked in Manhattan, and my mom was stay-at-home. On weekends we would frequent the city and I have countless childhood photos with those buildings behind me.
On 9/11, it was a second-grade classmate of mines birthday. Cupcakes were being handed out, and classmates were being picked up. They cried, thinking no one likes them or their cupcakes. I didn’t understand until it was finally my turn to be picked up. Mom was quiet as we rushed home. We went to the basement and we remained there all day. My dad finally made it home on one of the last buses from Manhattan to Staten Island.
I remember going to church the next evening, where we prayed for many of our neighbors and church members who were or had family directly impacted by 9/11. I can’t tell you how many times I watched the video of those towers falling. I couldn’t believe the stories of family friends who had family make it down from the 62nd floor and helped people get out along the way.
Another friend’s mom happened to call out that day. My friends’ dads, who were firemen and policemen, did not see their dads for days.
As a second-grader, my life quickly appeared normal again, as my family didn’t want me to know too much at 7 years old. That day will never be forgotten.
Kimberley Muldoon, 27
Richmond
‘Close enough to be scarred’
My wife and I were newlyweds, just recently moved from Manhattan to the commuter train suburbs of New Jersey. We were working together in midtown that sunny morning when disaster struck, two miles from the World Trade Center downtown, but close enough to be scarred. Even now, we both still quickly look away when footage of the planes crashing comes on the news.
My sales meeting was interrupted when someone came in to share that a plane had crashed into one of the towers. We huddled with colleagues around a small office TV trying to listen to what was happening. A few brief calls with friends and family made it through to my cellphone, which was still something of a novelty.
Later, we spent several hours at a friend’s house a few blocks from the office and tried to plan how we’d get home to our apartment across the Hudson. Amazingly, we boarded a train late in the afternoon, the billowing smoke from Ground Zero a haunting image out our window as we crawled westward [and] safely home.
We spent the next few days in our apartment, the office closed, everyone still dazed by the events and wondering what was to come of our world, whose skies truly seemed to be falling.