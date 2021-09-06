9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

‘Very unsure of what would happen next’

I was sitting in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the evening on Sept. 11, 2001, watching a soccer match on TV. I could see the world’s tallest building, Petronas towers out my window. On TV there was an inset with one of the WTC towers on fire. I thought, “Wow that’s bad.” Then I saw the second tower get hit by a plane and my heart sank.

I called home and talked to my wife but we were very unsure of what would happen next. We still had to conduct business the next day and everyone we met was very gracious and concerned. The hotel was very accommodating telling us we could keep our rooms as long as we needed to.

Three or four days later we had our return tickets in our hands and we were so relieved we almost cried. We had to fly through Taiwan and there they searched all of our bags very thoroughly. We finally were cleared to fly to L.A. and I heard we were one of the first international flights allowed to land in the U.S.

During our approach to LAX there [were] two fighter jets on either side of us and we were told that they would fire on us if our pilots deviated from flight path, scary landing. We landed to a completely empty terminal at LAX. I have no recollection of how we got back to Roanoke, but I was happy to back home.