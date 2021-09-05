9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.(tncms-asset)edcd4ace-0c58-5412-923b-091e57aa3d2d[0](/tncms-asset)
‘Where were you days’
I call them “where-were-you days.” Where were you when President Kennedy was assassinated? Where were you when the Challenger exploded? Where were you at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001? Each holds a certain significance, but none more indelibly etched in my mind than 9/11.
Accompanying 110 students, 87 parents, and five other teachers, I was on the lead bus entering the gates of Mount Vernon for Collegiate School’s annual fourth-grade trip. Twenty years ago, very few people owned cellphones, but a mother on the second bus did. Her husband called minutes before our arrival to relate the horrific events from the Twin Towers and again at 9:40, with frantic news of the attack on the Pentagon.
Mount Vernon staff greeted us, while students and parents remained on the buses, all unaware of the situation just miles away. The teachers gathered on the sidewalk to develop a plan, keenly aware nothing in our training or years of experience had prepared us for this. A quick call to our school resulted in the decision to return home immediately, as there were rumors I-95 would close.
Seeing the Pentagon smoke in the distance and witnessing Quantico vehicles race up the interstate, mobilized — these are the tangible takeaways of 9/11. What was said on each bus to help inquisitive children and stunned parents feel calm and reassured there was and is still good in this world? My memory’s less clear on that.
Blair Chewning, 69
Richmond
‘Modern-day Dunkirk’
My girlfriend and I lived and worked in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. Late in the afternoon, concerned about what might be next, and with our apartment not far from the Twin Towers, we decided to make our way to my parent’s home on the Jersey Shore. Commuter ferries run daily between Manhattan and the shore, and we thought that the best option to get home.
The ferry dock was close to the Towers and I will always remember seeing the fleet of ships — ferries, commercial fishing boats, private boats — that were helping take people off the island. It was a modern-day Dunkirk; strangers helping strangers in a time of need. When we reached the Jersey side, I will never forget all the families anxiously waiting on the pier for signs of a loved one.
It still makes me sad thinking about all those faces, looking for signs of hope, but realizing that hope was dwindling as each ship emptied on the pier.
In 2003, I was relocated to Richmond. But on Sept. 11, 2004, we returned to the Jersey Shore, this time to get married on the beach, with views of the Manhattan skyline.
Steven Callahan, 50 Henrico County
‘We couldn’t make sense of what we had witnessed’
Minutes before the first plane hit the World Trade Center, I was on the set of Good Day Atlanta (Fox 5) preparing for my weekly live appearance on the show with a pet available for adoption from the Atlanta Humane Society. I was the public relations manager for the shelter and had a nervous dog sitting next to me.
The set crew and host were testing our mics and they started the countdown to go live: “... 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... Wait, we have some breaking news from New York City. A plane flew into the World Trade Center.”
The host apologized profusely for canceling our spot, petted the trembling dog and ran to the anchor desk. I watched the second plane fly into the other tower from the Fox 5 newsroom in real time. Everyone gasped. The newsroom was silent.
We couldn’t make sense of what we had witnessed. As I was driving the dog back to the shelter, I heard on the radio that a plane had flown into the Pentagon. I had a family member who worked in the Pentagon and was worried about her.
As a Red Cross volunteer, the next day I contacted the Atlanta Chapter to see if they needed help. Since my supervisor would not allow me to deploy to New York City with the Red Cross, I gave speeches at Centennial Park and other events around Atlanta following 9/11 to talk about volunteering for the Red Cross and what it’s like to be deployed following a disaster.
The next year I moved to Richmond and joined the Virginia Department of Emergency Management when the Ready Virginia efforts were underway to prepare Virginians for natural and man-made disasters.
Dawn Eischen, 51
Chesterfield County
Stuck in France
After a two-week vacation in a farmhouse in Provence, France, on Sept. 11, 2001, we were in the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport waiting for our 5:15 p.m. United Airlines flight 911 back to New York. The international gate was at the very end of the terminal and separated from other gates. At approximately 4 p.m. there was an announcement in French which we thought was the signal to board our flight.
Most people got up to move toward the gate when a young man shouted, “Wait! All flights to the United States have been canceled indefinitely.”
There were no smartphones, but there was an internet kiosk which could be used for 15 minutes for 2 euros. That was the first we heard of the horror of the 9/11 attacks. We spent another seven days in Paris before we could get another flight back home. On Sept. 12, the desk clerk at the hotel was translating the French television news for us, but after a few minutes she could no longer help because she was so overcome with emotion.