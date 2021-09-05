9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

As a Red Cross volunteer, the next day I contacted the Atlanta Chapter to see if they needed help. Since my supervisor would not allow me to deploy to New York City with the Red Cross, I gave speeches at Centennial Park and other events around Atlanta following 9/11 to talk about volunteering for the Red Cross and what it’s like to be deployed following a disaster.

The next year I moved to Richmond and joined the Virginia Department of Emergency Management when the Ready Virginia efforts were underway to prepare Virginians for natural and man-made disasters.

Dawn Eischen, 51

Chesterfield County

Stuck in France

After a two-week vacation in a farmhouse in Provence, France, on Sept. 11, 2001, we were in the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport waiting for our 5:15 p.m. United Airlines flight 911 back to New York. The international gate was at the very end of the terminal and separated from other gates. At approximately 4 p.m. there was an announcement in French which we thought was the signal to board our flight.

Most people got up to move toward the gate when a young man shouted, “Wait! All flights to the United States have been canceled indefinitely.”