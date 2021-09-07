9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.
‘So much of life at school ... would change forever’
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I was standing at the sink of my art classroom in Chesterfield County, preparing for a day of classes with my beloved students. I had been teaching for 14 years, and my son was there at our school as a second-grader.
My colleague appeared at the door, practically speechless. She was able to utter the words, “Come now. Planes, buildings ...” We raced to our library back room.
As the morning unfolded before our eyes on the small television there, we watched the unthinakble unfold as well. Images that tore through us, too devastating to take in. Our challenge for the rest of the day was to know, try to comprehend, but to keep up our facade of professionalism and mask what we knew from our young students. They would find out all too soon.
As a parent, I had to begin to realize that I must help my 7-year-old son understand what had happened, and yet try to shield him from the worst of the horrors of that bright, beautiful, awful day.
My story is not unique, just one of so many in the field of education on 9/11. We would soon realize that so much of life at school — and in our world — would change forever.
Betty Blackburn, 56
North Chesterfield
***
‘PTSD hit hard’
I was in Times Square alone on business on the morning of 9/11. As a native New Yorker (who was now living in Virginia), I remember being happy the night before while making plans with family to meet at the top of the World Trade Center the next night because Tuesdays were their “Windows on the World” restaurant live music Salsa night, and I’m Puerto Rican.
I was on the phone with a family member at 8:46 a.m. when my cell phone cut out and I thought that was weird. I then started walking to my corporate conference, wearing my favorite red suit, a couple of blocks away and near the ABC Studios windows. There was a small crowd of people watching the TVs through the window when a bike messenger — in his best New York accent like mine — made a joke about “some a-hole flew his plane into the WTC.”
We all presumed it was an accident. Just then, we reacted in horror as we watched (on TV) the second plane hit the other tower. Instinctively, our group of strangers all stepped back and looked at the sky because we wondered if more planes would be attacking us.
I then had a conversation with myself about what to do because I was all alone: Should I head back to my hotel room to take cover or, should I proceed to the conference where at least I knew people if I was going to die?
PTSD hit hard.
Julia Torres Barden, 60
Richmond
***
A 1,610-mile drive home
I was in San Antonio, Texas, doing product seminars for Best Buy management when 9/11 happened and all air traffic was canceled. Our meetings were canceled and we were told to go home.
I had two flights to catch the following day which I knew wouldn’t happen so I asked the rental car company for an extension. They gave me two days which is how long it took me to drive 1,610 miles home.
My memory is how everyone I encountered was shocked and yet did their utmost to be friendly to a traveler. My most vivid memory was driving that first night along I-55 North in Mississippi, where there was hardly any traffic but a deep black sky with brilliant bright stars and silhouettes of tall trees along the interstate. I felt like I was alone and very sad for what had happened to our country.
James Carroll, 70
Glen Allen
***
‘That day will never leave me’
I was wearing heels and a new gray work suit I had picked up at a store in the World Trade Center the weekend before 9/11. Heading to my lower Manhattan job, I never imagined when I hopped on the subway that morning that those heels would be pounding the pavement later as I ran from a tsunami dust cloud coming toward me.
The day is branded in my mind — from the shock I felt to the constant whir of sirens throughout the city. The looks on people’s faces as I walked up the West Side Highway toward home and, worst of all, seeing people fall or jump to escape the flames of the burning towers. I was anxious for a long time afterward, especially when I heard sirens. The “pit” — the smoldering hole that was left of the WTC — burned for months, spewing a metallic smell that caused me headaches.
Time has helped heal me, though. I may not think about 9/11 as intensely as I used to, especially since I no longer live in NYC. I feel guilty about that, but after moving home to Richmond, I had to focus my energy on my elderly parents, and life took me in other directions.
But, because of 9/11, I’m more in tune with everything around me, and with myself. I see just how fragile we all are. I still have the WTC receipt for my suit. Honestly, that day will never leave me.