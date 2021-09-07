9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

Glen Allen

***

‘That day will never leave me’

I was wearing heels and a new gray work suit I had picked up at a store in the World Trade Center the weekend before 9/11. Heading to my lower Manhattan job, I never imagined when I hopped on the subway that morning that those heels would be pounding the pavement later as I ran from a tsunami dust cloud coming toward me.

The day is branded in my mind — from the shock I felt to the constant whir of sirens throughout the city. The looks on people’s faces as I walked up the West Side Highway toward home and, worst of all, seeing people fall or jump to escape the flames of the burning towers. I was anxious for a long time afterward, especially when I heard sirens. The “pit” — the smoldering hole that was left of the WTC — burned for months, spewing a metallic smell that caused me headaches.

Time has helped heal me, though. I may not think about 9/11 as intensely as I used to, especially since I no longer live in NYC. I feel guilty about that, but after moving home to Richmond, I had to focus my energy on my elderly parents, and life took me in other directions.