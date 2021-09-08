9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.
The opportunity to serve the community
I was icing my knee after surgery on Sept. 10, when the pictures on my TV grabbed my attention. As I watched, I saw that another plane had crashed into the Pentagon. In addition to being the pastor of a church in Arlington, I volunteered as a chaplain for the Arlington County Police Department.
Immediately, I called the communications center and, before I could inquire about the situation, I was asked if I could respond to the Pentagon.
I looked at my knee, said “Yes” and responded. I spent many hours over several days being a quiet presence and comfort to the officers and personnel who, while in a very stressful and uncertain moment in our nation’s life, conducted themselves in a superlative, professional and caring manner.
I was assigned to the command post at the Pentagon, and specifically to the firehouse in Crystal City, where all personnel reported in and out. I also was sent to the communications center when one of the dispatchers was having a difficult time.
This event reinforced my relationship with the police department. On a personal level, I experienced what fine people I was privileged to serve alongside. Because of the magnitude of the event — its impact and tragedy — I will never forget the opportunity to serve the community on Sept. 11, 2001.
Larry Tingle, 82
North Chesterfield
***
The U.S. ‘airspace system is closed’
We departed Morristown, N.J., 25 miles west of Manhattan, on time. We pointed the King Air southeast toward the Jersey coast and were climbing into that incredibly blue sky. The route to Richmond took us toward Atlantic City before turning west toward Dover and then Richmond.
The flight up had been beautiful and you could see the towers from a substantial distance. After our turn toward Dover, we began to pick up chatter on the radio about an aircraft accident involving the World Trade Center. It seemed unlikely on such a clear day. We were perplexed.
Additional information started being relayed by pilots as they received information from the ground on company frequencies. It was becoming clear that something was terribly wrong. Air traffic control was trying to keep us informed, but things were happening too quickly. Then we received the broadcast: “All aircraft standby for specific instructions. The United States airspace system is closed.”
We were cleared to Richmond to land. After landing, and before opening the passenger door, I briefed the passengers on what we knew.
We entered the lobby to a room of people transfixed to the television. It was then we realized the seriousness of the situation. We watched the towers burn. We saw the fires at the Pentagon. It wasn’t until the towers fell that it finally hit me that, like the skyline of Manhattan, the lives of Americans were forever altered.
I left the lobby. I needed to find my other crews and get them home.
Charles Rummage, 62
Hanover
***
High schooler ‘felt numb and confused’
The weather was hauntingly beautiful. I remember sitting in my math class at Mills Godwin High School when our teacher told us the towers had been hit. My dad’s office was located in the World Financial Center (the same complex as the towers), and he was driving to D.C. to catch a flight to New York that morning.
I felt numb and confused, spending the rest of the school day in a fog. I’ll never forget how good it felt to hug my dad that afternoon, so grateful that he turned his car around before ever getting to D.C.
We had previously lived in a small town in New Jersey, where you could see the twin towers on a clear day. My heart ached talking to friends there, as the loss was so concentrated and so deep. My mom’s parents came over and we all watched the news together, cried, and exchanged tighter-than-normal hugs. It simultaneously stunned us and brought into sharp relief what mattered most.
Liz Tyler, 36
Richmond
***
In the air on 9/11
I will never forget being in the air on 9/11. I was flying from Richmond to Florida to visit my mother with a stopover in Charlotte, N.C.
Upon landing in Charlotte, the pilot announced over the intercom, “Ladies and gentlemen, the United States has just been attacked.”
Everyone was in a state of shock, and I could hear people gasping for air.
When I departed the plane and walked into the terminal, the lights were being turned off and airline staff were walking away from the service counters.
I had no idea what to do next. My cellphone was dead, but I was able to borrow one from a kind person and called my wife to check on her and my daughter and let her know I was OK. I had to get home so I decided to try and find a bus to take me to the nearest Amtrak station.