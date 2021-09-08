9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

We had previously lived in a small town in New Jersey, where you could see the twin towers on a clear day. My heart ached talking to friends there, as the loss was so concentrated and so deep. My mom’s parents came over and we all watched the news together, cried, and exchanged tighter-than-normal hugs. It simultaneously stunned us and brought into sharp relief what mattered most.

Liz Tyler, 36

Richmond

***

In the air on 9/11

I will never forget being in the air on 9/11. I was flying from Richmond to Florida to visit my mother with a stopover in Charlotte, N.C.

Upon landing in Charlotte, the pilot announced over the intercom, “Ladies and gentlemen, the United States has just been attacked.”

Everyone was in a state of shock, and I could hear people gasping for air.

When I departed the plane and walked into the terminal, the lights were being turned off and airline staff were walking away from the service counters.