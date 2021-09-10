9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

Hurrying out at the next station I ran into people looking up in the sky. Curious, I looked up, too. Then I saw it, first one fiery tower came into view, then the other tower aflame, black smoke billowing.

With a sick feeling in the gut, I turned toward the Brooklyn Bridge like many did that day. About halfway over the bridge a sound like a prolonged whoosh and a thump was heard. The whole line of pedestrians halted and turned around. From Manhattan, there was a swirling tan-colored cloud; one of the towers had fallen.

I won’t forget the miracles of that day: My delay which probably saved my life; the experience of my supervisor, who kept getting sicker every time she attempted to go to work; my co-worker’s iron stopped working, delaying her; and other stories from that day.

In crisis, New York became “the home of the brave” as they helped and comforted one another.

James Grizzle, 52

Dinwiddie

***

Trying to find a way home