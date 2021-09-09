9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.
‘We were able to see the lettering on the jet’
I got off the PATH train at the World Trade Center around 7:30 a.m. and walked to my office on Water Street. While speaking to someone, there was a jolt or rumble to our building. I went back to my desk and saw paper flying by my window.
The WTC was on the other side of our building; we were able to see the tower on fire, but it wasn’t clear what was going on. As we were looking out the window, the next plane came and we saw the impact. We were able to see the lettering on the jet. Wasn’t a pretty sight.
We left our building even though we were told to stay. All streets became one-way, and no one was sure what was going on. As we were walking up Wall Street to find a way out, the first tower came down and the smoke and debris came rolling down the street. We finally made our way to Midtown via bus. The line for the ferries was miles long, so we decided to go to a bar and sit it out.
We finally got home after midnight after they started the trains running. Getting off the train, I was greeted by my wife and a decontamination tent.
I worked downtown until 2015 and never went back to the city on Sept. 11.
Bill Bradley, 68
North Chesterfield
***
‘Interview is over ... start tomorrow ...’
I was in my office at Richbrau Brewing Co. I was getting ready to interview a brother of one of my kitchen employees who had just been released from prison after serving 10 years.
We sat at my desk, and I had a cable news feed to my desktop computer. Just as we began the interview, images of the first tower being hit were coming in live. I turned up the volume and we both just stared at the screen. No words ... we both just watched stunned at the carnage in front of us.
This man had not yet seen a cellphone and was unfamiliar with life outside for a decade. I had no idea what was going on in his mind. I think we sat at my desk for two hours as other news was coming in as to the Pentagon and the second tower being hit in New York. There was nothing to say as we sat.
After what seemed a very long time, I looked at this very confused fellow in front me, acknowledging my own confusion, and blurted “interview is over ... start tomorrow ...”
I had just spent time with another human witness to an event that changed our lives and ended the life of thousands. There was nothing else to do but thank the man and offer him a job.
Michael Byrne, 63
Richmond
***
‘We witnessed Americans coming together’
It was Sept. 10, 2001, and we were registered in the El Tovar Hotel at the Grand Canyon. I had just completed a walk across that huge chasm. Spirits were high in recognition of this feat of a then-65-year-old.
The next day, shaving in preparation for continuing the celebration, it all came to an abrupt halt. Judy’s scream from the other room announced the twin towers tragedy. The mood was immediately transferred to one of fear, anxiety and uncertainty.
Fortunate to have our automobile, we could make our way toward home to comfort our loved ones. While the nervousness continued, we were consoled on our journey as, once again, we witnessed Americans coming together. Vehicles displayed flags, and signs were everywhere. All overpasses on the long trek were decorated with flags.
Robert Layton, 85
Henrico
***
‘I thought it wasn’t real’
I had just bought a TV for $10 at a church yard sale and I couldn’t believe my luck when it worked right away. After setting it up in my office, I turned it on and was surprised to see a story that a plane had hit the World Trade Center.
I thought it wasn’t real and called my assistant to turn on the radio. I was mesmerized by the coverage I was watching and thought that when I saw the second plane hit, it was a replay. Astonishingly, I was corrected by the live news that another plane had hit the other building.
Since I was traumatized by the deaths of several people when a plane crashed in our backyard when I was a child, I was captivated by the horror of the scene and could not work the rest of the day. I subsequently found out that several of my friends, including the deputy commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance, narrowly missed being in one of the buildings due to their being late for an appointment.
Margaret Collins-McCarron, 82
Ashland