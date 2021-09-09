9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.

‘We were able to see the lettering on the jet’

I got off the PATH train at the World Trade Center around 7:30 a.m. and walked to my office on Water Street. While speaking to someone, there was a jolt or rumble to our building. I went back to my desk and saw paper flying by my window.

The WTC was on the other side of our building; we were able to see the tower on fire, but it wasn’t clear what was going on. As we were looking out the window, the next plane came and we saw the impact. We were able to see the lettering on the jet. Wasn’t a pretty sight.

We left our building even though we were told to stay. All streets became one-way, and no one was sure what was going on. As we were walking up Wall Street to find a way out, the first tower came down and the smoke and debris came rolling down the street. We finally made our way to Midtown via bus. The line for the ferries was miles long, so we decided to go to a bar and sit it out.