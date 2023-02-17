It’s still early, but a tentative alliance across party lines has found Virginia’s rural counties and inner cities have a lot in common – and two state senators who push the idea have finally gained some traction in the General Assembly.

After years of trying, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, whose Southside district includes some of the poorest counties in the state, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, have co-sponsored a school construction bill that's headed to the governor's desk.

The bill calls on the state Board of Education to include standards for school buildings as part of the Standards of Quality that Virginia demands local school boards meet – and, critically, for which the state contributes some money.

“When a student from one of my high schools graduates, and one in Loudoun County does, they get the same bright, shiny diploma,” Stanley said. “But in Loudoun, they’re teaching coding in 2nd grade. In my schools, there aren’t enough [electric] outlets.”

And that’s the same kind of thing cities find.

“We have a lot of the same problems,” said McClellan, who will leave the legislature if she wins a special election on Tuesday for the congressional seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin.

McClellan and Stanley have been working together, as a conscious rural-urban team, since 2020 to get the General Assembly to focus on school construction.

But their efforts kept dying in the House and Senate money committees.

Working his 2019 proposal for a Virginia Grocery Investment Program and Fund to provide funding for building or upgrading groceries in the state’s food deserts, Stanley couldn't get past the House money committee.

But in talking up the bill to anyone who'd listen in the Pocahontas building, where legislators have their offices and conduct most of their committee meetings, he found an enthusiastic response from the then-vice mayor of Newport News, who was lobbying the General Assembly for that city’s legislative wish list.

Their chat outside the Shared Committee Room on the ground floor of the Pocahontas building reaffirmed Stanley's sense that he and his constituents had lots in common with struggling inner-city families, and that a political alliance, even across party lines, could have some legislative legs.

Schools – the biggest single item in any county or city budget – make the shared challenges particularly obvious.

“A new high school costs something like $100 million,” said. Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, who had introduced a measure similar to Stanley’s and McClellan’s.

Hers died in a House education subcommittee, on a party-line vote, and Simonds says she thinks building a rural-urban alliance has a ways to go in a House of Delegates where partisan differences are particularly sharp.

“There’s a lot overlap between rural and urban and Republican and Democrat, and a lot of what we do is partisan," said Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, commenting on the 84-15 House vote for the Stanley-McClellan bill. "But there are issues like this that cut across party lines.” The bill passed the Senate 39-0.

One issue, said Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, who voted to kill Simonds' bill but supported the Stanley-McClellan measure, is recognizing the ups and downs of local government finance.

There are going to be years when the ability of a local government to cover its share of a school project will be tough, especially in a relatively impoverished rural county, he said.

There needs to be some flexibility in what the state standards say, Avoli said.

Although the wording of Simonds’ bill and the Stanley-McClellan bill was identical, Avoli and other House Republicans were more comfortable with the bipartisan Senate bill.

“I think rural counties and cities do have many of the same problems,” said Avoli, a former mayor of Staunton.

But there are limits.

“This session we also extended the annexation ban,” he said, referring to an issue where cities and counties take opposite sides over the state law that bars cities from taking over county land. Cities like Richmond as well as Staunton and Waynesboro in Avoli’s district - with little developable territory left - say the ban cuts off growth.

Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, pioneered one approach for rural school construction in 2019, with his hotly debated proposal for a local sales tax surcharge so that Halifax County could fix a high school that was sinking into the ground.

It marked a major break with Virginia’s tradition of tight General Assembly control over city and county governments. Members of the House from rural Southside and Southwest Virginia teamed up with colleagues from across the aisle representing Virginia’s hard-pressed cities in support – but also in opposition - signaling that bipartisan alliances are forming.

When Edmunds' bill reached the Senate, 11 Republicans, all but two from rural districts, voted against, but Democrats, joined by six rural Republicans and two from the Hampton Roads conurbation overcame their usual reluctance over taxes and voted for Edmunds’ bill.

“I do think there are shared issues,” he said.

Lots of them, in Stanley’s view. And with that, lots of hope of breaking through partisan gridlock.

“When you start peeling the onion, you just see layer after layer of problems we share,” he said.

“When we sit down together, we see that rural counties and inner cities share the same problems,” he said. “Graduation rates are low, math and reading proficiency lags. Our median income is low, there aren’t any jobs. When we talk we find the D and R differences go away.”