A day after shooting on campus, Bridgewater College grieves together

Generations of Brightwater students, faculty and alumni were present to support each other, including Janita Daggy, who graduated from the college in 2007. Daggy says Bridgewater has a way of bringing everyone back to together.

“I guess the phrase that stays in my mind is ‘once an eagle, always an eagle,’” Daggy said as tears started to swell in her eyes. “Once you're family, you're always family. I have friends who went to school here, and we're still friends. And that's one of the reasons why I'm here today is being to be able to give back to a family that gave to me.”

As generations of Bridgewater families connected with each other, Daggy said she knows it’ll take time for the community to heal but Bridgewater will always come together because, as the college’s president put, it’s in their that’s the nature.

“When one of us are hurt, we're all hurt," Daggy said. "And that's what we stand for as we stand together."

There have been at least 13 incidents of gunfire on Virginia college campuses since 2002, according to historical news reports and data compiled by the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety and reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.