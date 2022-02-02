A day after shooting on campus, Bridgewater College grieves together

BRIDGEWATER - Sophomore Rheannon Fultz was at the top floor of the library of Bridgewater College on Tuesday as law enforcement officers rushed to campus grounds responding to a report of an active shooter on campus. She remembers sheltering under her table and watching the glint of speeding cars and blue lights out the window toward the campus grounds.
“That was really scary for me, because I thought, 'Wow there's just a really bad thing happening really close to me,'” Fultz said. “And I do remember hearing a little bit of yelling, and some frantic behavior, but I'm just really thankful for all the first responders that were able to come so quickly.”
A day after the incident, the Rockingham and Brightwater College communities came together at the Carter Center for Worship and Music and grieved the loss of two members of the community in their own way, joining together to sing the college’s alma mater.
“This morning initially, I was really exhausted from yesterday, just emotionally and physically, but I saw the notification that this event was happening and it really did encourage me,” Fultz said. “I've always believed that music is a great way to connect people, but you know, I'm still hurt. I'm sure they are feeling the same way.”
Two Bridgewater College officers died Tuesday in a shooting on campus, and authorities charged former Hanover resident Alexander Wyatt Campbell with their murder.
Bridgewater lost John Painter and Vashon "J.J." Jefferson, who always seemed to be together patrolling the campus. Painter was one of the school's six police officers. Jefferson was one of its four unarmed safety officers.
Last year, at Jefferson's wedding, Painter stood beside him as his best man.
They were together again at the end, responding as a pair to a report of a suspicious person near Memorial Hall on campus.
On this small campus in Rockingham County just south of Harrisonburg, the pair were well known to the staff and 1,500 students, said college President David W. Bushman.
"Bridgewater, I said it's a family, and I don't use that term lightly," Bushman said in a media briefing Tuesday night. “That’s what we're all navigating right now." It's not just that we lost two employees. We lost two friends, two family members.”
Painter joined the department in 2019 after retiring as chief of the nearby town of Grottoes police department, said Milton Franklin, police chief for Bridgewater College.
Jefferson joined in 2018. Previously he was a safety officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester from 2012-2018. In 2017, he received an award for envisioning campus safety by focusing on student and community relationships, the Faquier Times reported.
At Bridgewater on Wednesday, the group sang the school' alma mater, "Bridgewater Fair," in response to the tragedy.
The song, written by John Wayland of the Class of 1899, hails the school's "storied halls," "laughing waters," and "sons and daughters."
As the community gathered to support each other and sing their community's familiar song in unison, Bushman said coming together like this is how the community demonstrates its close-knit ties.
“You can see the support that's here,” Bushman said as friends and family members embraced one another. “It's a strong community and that's why I have — as heart wrenching as this is, as difficult as it is — that's how I know we're going to be okay.”
Bushman said it’s moments like this he’s remind that Bridgewater’s strengths are in its traditions and community.
“That’s the nature of Bridgewater,” Bushman said. “It's not just singing a college song, this is something that every alum, every current student knows It’s something they take with them and so it is a way of showing solidary. Solidarity and support for each other in a very meaningful way.
Bushman said his primary concern is the emotional and mental wellbeing of that same community, but his thoughts are foremost with the Painter and Jefferson families whose loved ones paid the “ultimate sacrifice." He recalled what he dubbed the “dynamic duos” inseparable friendship, how they were never apart and how the community is still processing their lost.
Generations of Brightwater students, faculty and alumni were present to support each other, including Janita Daggy, who graduated from the college in 2007. Daggy says Bridgewater has a way of bringing everyone back to together.
“I guess the phrase that stays in my mind is ‘once an eagle, always an eagle,’” Daggy said as tears started to swell in her eyes. “Once you're family, you're always family. I have friends who went to school here, and we're still friends. And that's one of the reasons why I'm here today is being to be able to give back to a family that gave to me.”
As generations of Bridgewater families connected with each other, Daggy said she knows it’ll take time for the community to heal but Bridgewater will always come together because, as the college’s president put, it’s in their that’s the nature.
“When one of us are hurt, we're all hurt," Daggy said. "And that's what we stand for as we stand together."
There have been at least 13 incidents of gunfire on Virginia college campuses since 2002, according to historical news reports and data compiled by the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety and reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Everytown, which advocates for gun control, maintains a database of shootings on or near school campuses since 2013. In that time, it has cataloged more than 200 incidents at colleges and more than 400 at elementary, middle, and high schools across the country.
Last year, VCU student Cody Woodson and a 17-year-old male were shot and killed on back-to-back days on the same block of Gilmer Street, adjacent to the Monroe Park campus.
Staff writer Sean McGoey contributed to this report.
