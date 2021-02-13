A gambler's tale: The son of Richmond's founder had quite a life - and death

* Byrd had returned to Virginia by April 14, 1748, when he married Elizabeth Hill Carter, a member of another prominent Virginia family. They had four sons and one daughter.

WEALTH AND DEBT

* Not yet 20 when he married, Byrd soon gained full control of an estate that included more than 179,000 acres, hundreds of slaves and numerous mills, fisheries, vessels, warehouses and a store.

* Byrd also assumed other roles that an upper-class Virginian was expected to fill. He was a justice of the peace in Halifax and Charles City counties. In 1752, he was elected to the House of Burgesses from Lunenburg County and served until 1754, when he was appointed to the royal governor's council.

* But Byrd could not live within his income, and as early as 1755, he was in dire financial straits. He conveyed his estate in 1756 to seven trustees, who by 1767 had reportedly sold land and slaves worth £40,000 – a huge sum that still did not pay off his debts.

* The debt cannot be fully calculated, but in 1767-68, Byrd resorted to a lottery – the prizes of which were to come from the bulk of Belvidere, his estate at the falls of the James River. He vainly hoped to raise £50,000 from the sale of tickets in Virginia and England.