A gambler's tale: The son of Richmond's founder had quite a life - and death

William Byrd II established Richmond (in 1737). What about his son? We asked Virginia Humanities for insight into a troubled and tragic life. Here are excerpts from the organization's Encyclopedia Virginia.
EARLY YEARS
* William Byrd III – as he is known in histories, though it is not a style he used – was born on Sept. 6, 1728, at Westover in Charles City County. He was the only son of Richmond's founder, William Byrd II, and wife Maria Taylor Byrd.
* Byrd's parents raised him in a style that few upper-class Virginians could match. (Though long thought to have been built by his father, more recent research suggests that the younger Byrd built the Westover Plantation mansion, circa 1750, that still stands.)
* The elder Byrd had spent most of his first three decades in England, but he did not send his son abroad to be educated. A mother who could not bear to part with him, plus fear of smallpox, kept the young man in Virginia until after his father's death in 1744.
* About two years later, Byrd went to London to study law. Contemporary comments on his English sojourn highlight his pursuit of pleasure rather than knowledge – including gambling, a weakness that plagued him throughout his life.
* Byrd had returned to Virginia by April 14, 1748, when he married Elizabeth Hill Carter, a member of another prominent Virginia family. They had four sons and one daughter.
WEALTH AND DEBT
* Not yet 20 when he married, Byrd soon gained full control of an estate that included more than 179,000 acres, hundreds of slaves and numerous mills, fisheries, vessels, warehouses and a store.
* Byrd also assumed other roles that an upper-class Virginian was expected to fill. He was a justice of the peace in Halifax and Charles City counties. In 1752, he was elected to the House of Burgesses from Lunenburg County and served until 1754, when he was appointed to the royal governor's council.
* But Byrd could not live within his income, and as early as 1755, he was in dire financial straits. He conveyed his estate in 1756 to seven trustees, who by 1767 had reportedly sold land and slaves worth £40,000 – a huge sum that still did not pay off his debts.
* The debt cannot be fully calculated, but in 1767-68, Byrd resorted to a lottery – the prizes of which were to come from the bulk of Belvidere, his estate at the falls of the James River. He vainly hoped to raise £50,000 from the sale of tickets in Virginia and England.
* Byrd sold additional lands, mortgaged slaves and all of the Westover silver, and finally sold for £15,500 the English estate inherited from his mother after her death in 1771. Even these efforts did not cover his debts, some of which burdened the Byrd estate well into the 19th century.
THE GAMBLER
* Byrd's ability to incur such a vast debt before his 30th birthday is difficult to explain. Gambling was certainly a major factor: He reportedly lost £10,000 to the duke of Cumberland in one evening in London.
* A French visitor to Williamsburg, describing the popularity of gaming at a tavern in 1765, remarked that Byrd was "never happy but when he has the box and Dices in hand" and added that "few or nobody will Credit him for Ever so small a sum of money."
* Even after putting his estate in the hands of trustees, Byrd continued to spend freely, perhaps because his income, though reduced, remained substantial.
* Acquaintances generally conceded that Byrd wanted to pay his debt and had a sense of honor and justice, but as Lt. Gov. Francis Fauquier observed: "His Failing is want of Circumspection and Steadiness."
* Debt was not Byrd's only problem. By the mid-1750s, his marriage was failing, and in summer 1756, a report circulated that he had repudiated his wife. After writing him affectionate letters that begged him to return, Elizabeth Byrd died on July 25, 1760, a probable suicide.
MILITARY AND BUSINESS
* With a brief exception, Byrd was in military service from 1756 until 1761. In 1758, he became colonel of the 2nd Virginia Regiment, and the following year, he succeeded George Washington as commander of the 1st Virginia Regiment.
* Even in the field, Byrd supported a costly table that would have done honor to a general. When he was in Pittsburgh in 1759, for example, his mother hired a wagon and sent him 11 dozen bottles of wine and a great deal of coffee, tea, French brandy, English soap, sweetmeats, fine chocolate and sugar.
* While in winter quarters in Philadelphia, Byrd remarried on Jan. 29, 1761. He and Mary Willing Byrd moved to Westover by autumn 1762 and spent the remainder of their married life there. They had four sons and six daughters.
* Byrd resumed his seat on the royal governor's council, took an active role in the management of his business affairs, and worked to pay off his debts and provide for his children. His ventures included a lead mine in Southwest Virginia and an iron forge near Richmond.
* Byrd proved difficult to deal with in business matters. He once refused to pay George Washington rent on a property in Williamsburg and swore at the latter's agent.
FINAL YEARS
* Almost every year, someone commented on Byrd's desperate circumstances. An audit disclosed in 1766 that the speaker of the House of Burgesses illegally loaned more than £100,000 of paper money to friends and acquaintances, and Byrd had received the largest amount (£14,921).
* He was unable to retire his debts. The lottery was largely a failure. Two sons ran amok at the College of William & Mary, destroyed property and threatened the institution's president. And the death of his mother left him owing £5,000 to his children by his first wife.
* On July 6, 1774, an unhappy Byrd made his will, disposing of an estate that "thro' my own folly and inattention to accounts the carelessness of some intrusted with the management thereof and the vilany of others, is still greatly incumbered with Debts which imbitters every moment of my Life."
* The political difficulties between Virginia and the mother country also disturbed him. He had little sympathy with "the frantick patriotism" of many Virginia leaders and urged a moderate approach and continued loyalty to the British Crown.
* In November 1775, however, the royal governor Lord Dunmore offered freedom to slaves who ran away and joined the fight against the Virginia revolutionaries. Dunmore's Proclamation proved too much for many moderates – including Byrd, who in December unsuccessfully sought the post of colonel of the 3rd Virginia Regiment.
* On Jan. 1 or 2, 1777, Byrd, embittered at age 48, took his own life at Westover. His will directed that he be buried in the cemetery of old Westover Church.
Encyclopedia Virginia is a publication of Virginia Humanities (virginiahumanities.org). The entry on William Byrd III was contributed by Emory G. Evans, who was a professor of Colonial American history at the University of Maryland. (encyclopediavirginia.org)