A 'kindness mall' emerges on Midlothian Turnpike

When Liberation Church pastor Jay Patrick looks at the former shopping center that’s home to his church, he sees more than a place for sermons and prayers.

“We’re thinking of making this into a kindness mall,” he told Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Friday before giving an update on the homeless veterans’ services Kaine was involved with decades ago, when Freedom House got going.

That update is about the next big step in Liberation Church’s plans for the old mall on 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, where it runs a food pantry Tuesdays and Thursdays that regularly serves 600 to 700 people, as well as classes for people recovering from addiction.

The church’s veterans services nonprofit plans to build transitional housing for homeless veterans at the western end of the old mall’s giant parking lot.

Patrick’s got a track record here: he was in the administration at Freedom House when it dissolved itself in 2013, and he scrambled to dig up the funding to keep its 38-bed facility for homeless veterans open at its 12th and Hull Street site.

Liberation’s veterans services nonprofit currently runs the Hull Street facility.

Freedom House's closing "kind of sparked me to raise my hand and say 'hey, there's something we can do,' " he told Kaine.

Now, with a $1.9 million grant from the Veterans Administration, he wants to build something better for homeless veterans - the new one will have separate bedrooms and showers for residents.

“It’s a matter of dignity,” Patrick said.

And while the plan is to move veterans from the old place on Hull Street, Patrick said the nonprofit is already seeing donors step up to fund an expansion.

“There’s a big need,” he said. He is aiming for a 50-bed transitional facility and 26 units of permanent housing.

Like the facility at Hull Street, the new one will have certified mental health and substance abuse staff on hand, with expertise in dealing with post-traumatic stress.

As with Hull Street, Liberation aims to serve some of the most challenging veterans, including those who have failed out of other VA programs.

Most veterans Liberation works with stay for about six months, though they can have all the time they need to get on their feet, Patrick said.

His follow-ups show that some 86% are still doing well, 12 months after leaving the program.

“There’s a real priority on serving these veterans,” Kaine said, as Patrick detailed his plans to start construction later this year.

Meantime, Liberation's kindness mall continues to take shape.

Besides the food pantry and recovery classes, it runs a thrift shop next door, providing jobs and affordable critical family needs including furniture and clothing.

It has set up a fitness center and laundromat and just signed a three-year agreement with the YMCA for child care services, which are to start shortly. It hosted the recent gun buy-back, getting more than 400 guns off the street, and held a back-to-school giveaway for 500 children.

Patrick said he hopes to reach out to the community to hear what other services – maybe a library, maybe a supermarket – people feel most in need of.

“I don’t lead with being a pastor,” he told Kaine, as the two talked about their churches.

“I want to be a bridge between a faith community and a community of people who need help, who need support.”