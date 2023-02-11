IN THE NEWS

Virginia's connections to Chinese balloon

The saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon came to an end with the help of a Virginia aircraft. A F-22 fighter jet from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base gave the knock-out punch to the balloon on Feb. 4 six miles off the South Carolina coast. The launched an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon, sending it plummeting into the ocean. Three Hampton Roads-based ships — the USS Oscar Austin and USS Philippine Sea from Norfolk, and the USS Carter Hall from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach — were also employed to recover it. Chinese officials said the “weather balloon” entered U.S. airspace by accident, but military officials said that it changed course during its time over the center of the country undermines that claim. The balloon was being inspected last week at an FBI facility in Quantico.

SCHOOL: The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher. The incidents were described in a notice sent to the Newport News school district by Diane Toscano, an attorney for teacher Abby Zwerner, informing the district that Zwerner intends to sue. The notice of claim, which was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, outlines prior behavioral issues the boy had at Richneck Elementary School and troubling interactions he had with teachers and students. Two days before the shooting, the boy allegedly “slammed” Zwerner's cellphone and broke it, according to the claim notice. He was given a one-day suspension, but when he returned to Zwerner's class the following day, he pulled a 9mm handgun out of his pocket and shot her while she sat at a reading table, the notice says.

TECH: The Virginia Office of Broadband is challenging a draft Federal Communication Commission map that shows 100% of the state has access to consumer broadband and near total mobile coverage in areas other than national forests. Revising the FCC’s map with local data is crucial because it will help determine how funds are allocated under the Broadband, Equity and Deployment program, a federal initiative to expand internet access. The challenge includes about 2 million addresses that the federal agency says gets broadband coverage. “Each state is eligible for a minimum of $100 million,” said Tamarah Holmes, director of the Virginia Office of Broadband, a division of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “The data on the map is the basis for the remainder of the state’s BEAD allocation.”

THEY SAID ...

“In the word’s of my father, it is not a sin to get knocked down. It is a sin to stay down."

— Phillip Brashear, son of the late Master Chief Carl Brashear, the Navy’s first Black deep sea diver, during a Black History Month event at Redeemer Church in Chesapeake

"It’s a mixed bag. I still think there are things we can work on.”

— House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, as lawmakers approached “crossover,” the point by which all legislation but the budget bills must clear its originating chamber during the legislative session

ODDS AND ENDS

BETS: The company opening a $650 million casino resort in Danville next year is in recruitment mode. Caesars Virginia on Wednesday held a recruitment event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The operator is looking to fill hundreds of positions at a temporary casino that's opening this year.

DIG IT: Crews are conducting an archaeological dig on the site of the future Charlottesville-Albemarle courthouse complex in downtown Charlottesville to check for any historical remnants. The site is currently a parking lot near what used to be the Swan Tavern, a Revolutionary War-era watering hole.

FUNDS: The Virginia Department of Veteran Services will award $4.5 million to community groups across the state as part of a program designed to combat suicide and opioid addiction among service members and veterans. Funds will be given out through the new Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services — or SOS — program. The goal is “to ensure the right help is widely available right now."

THE WATER COOLER

DRINK: A University of Virginia student has built a website that allows users to rank the best water fountains on campus. UVA Water.net is the brainchild of second-year student and computer science major Emmitt James, who started it after he grew tired of being “tricked” by a drinking fountain in Newcomb Hall. “The first-floor men’s bathroom in Newcomb Hall was the inspiration behind everything,” James said. “I knew one of the fountains had hot water, and I would keep accidentally refilling my water bottle with hot water. I was like, ‘You know what, this is probably a problem in multiple buildings, so I’ll just make this website over winter break,’ and now it’s fully deployed.”

WHALE: The Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach is determining what caused the death of a humpback whale found floating near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The animal was seen near Lynnhaven Beach by First Landing State Park. In December, a dead 30-foot humpback washed ashore on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks. Another was found dead that month on North Core Banks, inside Cape Lookout National Seashore. Humpback whales pass through the Mid-Atlantic waters as part of their annual migration.

BURN: It's a 47-year tradition. Boy Scouts from the Sequoyah Council build a fire in downtown Bristol and keep it going ... and going ... and going. The "continuous fire" goes from Feb. 4 to 11, around the clock. “They maintain the fire, and we go over camping. We go over wood chopping. We also continue teaching them knot tying,” said Troop 8 leader Joe Branham, who looked over the fire Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The skills are put to the test during a Klondike Derby at the end of the week.

IN THE NEWS

Ford documents won't be released

The state agency that oversees economic development won't release 1,700 emails and documents related to Virginia securing a Ford Motor Co. battery plant in the Danville area. The Economic Development Partnership declined a records request the Associated Press made after Gov. Glenn Youngkin disclosed that he intervened in an apparent effort by Virginia to land the project. Youngkin raised concerns about the role of a Chinese company in the joint venture, which he has characterized as a “front” for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise national security concerns.

Lisa Wallmeyer, a lawyer for the agency, said the records contain proprietary information voluntarily provided by a private business pursuant to a promise of confidentiality. Others are “memorandum and working papers developed by VEDP staff, the disclosure of which would adversely affect the financial interest of the public body."

MONEY: The descendants of T.C. Williams Sr., owner of the Patterson & Williams tobacco company in the 1800s, wants the University of Richmond to give them back a donation made to the school 132 years ago, plus interest. The estate of Williams, a UR grad and trustee, provided funding to the university law school, which eventually became named the T.C. Williams Sr. School of Law. UR removed the name last year, citing Williams’ ownership of enslaved workers in his tobacco business. Two family members say the university has not provided documentation proving Williams’ ownership of enslaved people. They're asking for $51 million.

Rob Smith, a graduate of the law school and Williams’ great-great-grandson, in a letter to university President Kevin Hallock said the honor of the Williams family has been insulted.

“T.C. Williams believed that all men were made in the image of God, and his mission was to love and serve others,” Smith wrote. “By the way, this is the South, when you dishonor generations of someone’s family, you basically have started a nuclear war.”