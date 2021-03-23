A Norfolk hot dog shop started feeding those in need for free. A flood of nationwide support followed.

The response, Morris said, has been a nationwide outpouring of goodwill that sometimes brings her to tears as she reads the messages of support — often alongside a check given as a donation.

“It’s been crazy,” Morris said. “People are calling from so many different places. People are friending me on Facebook — I don’t know what they’re looking for, there. I’m blown away…. I’m trying to stay on top of it. I know I can’t send a thank you card to everybody, but the people who mail in a card with a check and say all these nice things, I’m mailing thank you cards. I’m writing emails to people who email. I hope I don’t miss anybody.”

More than $6,000 in donations have poured in to help her offer free meals to her neighborhood, Morris said. Donation amounts have ranged from a single dollar to hundreds. “I just got $500 from someone named Judy,” Morris said. “That’s all it says — Judy.”

One man, she said, tried to donate a meal even when he had no money of his own.

“He said, ‘I live in Miami. I’m broke, I don’t have money, but this hit really hard and I want to donate,’” she said.

The shop ran his card, but it came back with insufficient funds.