IN THE NEWS

Men who tunneled out of jail found at IHOP, police say

Two Newport News inmates tunneled through a jail cell wall Monday and escaped, only to be found by law enforcement at a Hampton IHOP restaurant, police said.

John Michael Garza, 37, and Arley Vaughn Nemo, 43, were missing from a routine headcount at the Newport News Jail Annex about 7:15 p.m. Monday. Jail staff later discovered they had burrowed through the wall of their cell. The tunnel led to the exterior of the building and the men made it over the surrounding security wall, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

They dug the hole using tools made from a toothbrush and a metal object that allowed them to “exploit a construction design weakness” in the wall, the sheriff’s office said. They dug through to the untied rebar between a layer of bricks and cinder blocks, then used the rebar to dig through the rest of the wall.

Hampton police arrested the men around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after they were found sitting at a table at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Mercury Boulevard, a police spokesman said.

DRINKS: A Chesapeake man’s ready-to-drink margarita has won a national contest. Deron Cassell’s Tropical Paradise — a blend of mango, peach, strawberry, pineapple and orange juice — won him $100,000, tequila maker Jose Cuervo said in a statement. The blend hit stores in February. Cassell, 31, and a native of Portsmouth, entered his recipe last year in Jose Cuervo’s Margarita Shake-Up contest. The contest repeats this year, with a $50,000 grand prize.

TAKE FLIGHT: The Walmart on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach is one of the first in the U.S. to offer delivery by drone. DroneUp, a Virginia Beach company, is the business behind the drones. For $3.99, customers within a 0.8-mile radius of the store can request a delivery. When a customer orders a delivery, the workers get a notification through an iPhone app. They go into Walmart and select the items then pack up the goods. Before flight, a worker inspects the drone, then attaches the package to a winch at the bottom of the craft.

The team then completes a preflight safety inspection before takeoff. As a pilot looks on from a dual-monitor computer setup nearby, the drone whirs to life, ascending to 266 feet. After delivery, the drone zooms back to the staging area, where a camera scans a QR code on the ground and initiates landing.

DroneUp signed a deal with Walmart in 2021, gaining the financial and infrastructure support of the world’s largest retailer.

THEY SAID

“What we need now is leadership because, if we act in this moment with the support of this generation, we can introduce common sense reforms that will never touch anyone who is in retirement, or anyone who will retire in the next 25 years.”

— Former Vice President Mike Pence, to an audience of college students at Washington and Lee University in Lexington on Tuesday.

“He certainly did not deserve to be smothered to death, which is what happened.”

— Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervil about Irvo Otieno, who died March 6 at Central State Hospital after being arrested in Henrico County. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder.

BY THE NUMBERS

3.5 million

Amount, in dollars, that the Mellon Foundation awarded Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello to expand an oral history project to share the stories of the estate’s enslaved people.

51

Bills signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week. Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Delegates passed about 800 pieces of legislation during the session, and the governor can sign, veto or recommend amendments.

IN THE NEWS

Teacher makes public comments

Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher shot in January by a student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, made her first public appearance Monday in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on “NBC Nightly News.“ Zwerner was in the middle of class just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 when police say a 6-year-old student suddenly pointed a gun at her and fired one round. Zwerner took a defensive position, bringing a hand up to protect herself. The bullet entered her hand, went out the other side and then entered her upper chest. She has had four surgeries as a result of her injuries.

SENTENCED: A Mechanicsville man was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Geoffrey Sills, 31, was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of Congress and robbery for his role in the violence at the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace tunnel, where police were beaten as as they tried to contain an angry mob of President Donald Trump supporters. Sills arrived at the Capitol with a gas mask and goggles and threw several pole-like objects at police, stole a police baton from an officer and hit at least two officers with it, according to prosecutors. He also pointed a strobe light at a line of officers in the tunnel.

SCHOOLS: Tennessee Chief Academic Officer Lisa Coons has been named Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction. She starts April 17, about a month since former Superintendent Jillian Balow resigned. “The governor has set a bold academic agenda that puts students first and empowers families to help set priorities for their children,” Coons said in a press release. “We have an opportunity in Virginia to be the country’s best state for education, and we’ll achieve that vision through partnerships with families, educators and school division leaders.” Coons has been in her current position since 2019.