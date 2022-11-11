A remote leader creates change at New College Institute that doesn’t last

MARTINSVILLE — As public relations expenses and salaries of staff at Martinsville’s New College Institute ballooned, the programs it offered quietly dwindled.

After relying on an interim executive director who lived hours away from the struggling former tobacco and manufacturing hub, NCI officials now acknowledge that they need a new direction.

In June 2019, New College Institute heralded the hiring of Karen Jackson as interim executive director as a big win.

She was respected in state government from her roles as a deputy secretary of technology in Virginia under Govs. Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell, and then the secretary under Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

In phone interviews, Jackson described her goals as NCI’s interim director, and said the COVID-19 pandemic hindered progress for NCI.

She said she wanted to expand NCI’s services outside of the region based on emerging employment industries in Virginia, including a continued push toward credentialing instead of college degrees, and offering services to people outside the region.

State law establishing NCI “does not say anything there about just training people from Martinsville/Henry County,” Jackson said.

“I never saw it as a bad thing that NCI would become a training place for people nationally and internationally,” she said.

In May 2020, Jackson signed a three-year contract with Amazon Web Services to bring NCI a 12-week program called re/Start, which teaches cloud computing skills and “will primarily be available to unemployed and underemployed populations in Southern and Southwestern Virginia,” according to an NCI news release that year. NCI’s 2019-2020 annual report said officials “look forward to offering this program on a quarterly basis.”

NCI officials recently confirmed that the program has ended, though there was no announcement. Jackson said Amazon Web Services told her the training “was never meant to be more than a year.”

Jackson said COVID-19 hindered it because NCI had difficulty bringing technology company representatives to its campus during the pandemic to conduct mock interviews with trainees.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $100,000 for the Amazon training, although Jackson opted not to accept that money because the training benefitted some people outside the state’s tobacco footprint. Fifteen of the 97 trainees were from Martinsville or Henry County; most of the rest were from other parts of the commonwealth and four were from other states, according to NCI.

“We had to shift and go virtual,” Jackson said. And then “getting people hired when companies are letting people go is not easy. … The hiring side of it never materialized in the way that even [Amazon Web Services] thought it would and it was in large part due to the pandemic.”

'Just can’t afford to let anyone come train'

NCI heavily promoted its offering of two, one-week classes in wind turbine safety training.

Virginia has little wind energy, but monopoly electric utility Dominion Energy plans to build the largest offshore wind farm in the country off the coast of Virginia Beach, with construction scheduled for completion in 2026.

Jackson signed an agreement effective in May 2020 with the company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in order to make NCI an approved training center offering the two classes in turbine safety. NCI committed more than $200,000 for Siemens to set it up, according to its contract, and NCI is now one of 43 such training locations in North America.

Wind training at NCI began in February 2021. But the approximately 35 trainees who have attended mostly came from outside Virginia and already have jobs in the wind industry, and without any wind industry in the region the program offers no benefit to people here.

NCI’s wind safety training is certified through a global organization, but NCI does not offer a “sea survival” class that is tailored for offshore wind access. NCI is planning to add that seven-hour course, officials said. It’s already available at seven locations in the United States.

Jackson defended the existing training, saying that attendees paying up to $2,400 in tuition per weeklong class can bring revenue to NCI. “There’s absolutely no reason to believe that the training numbers won’t go up,” she said.

Right now, though, no one is enrolled.

Wind industry representatives told NCI’s instructor “they just can’t afford to let anyone come train,” said Christina Reed, who was named interim executive director of NCI after Jackson’s departure this year.

The last time NCI held wind turbine safety training was in early July, with just two students. NCI’s website, however, as recently as late October indicated that the training classes were still happening. Under a listing for “Events,” the website listed dates and times for wind training classes that weren’t actually happening.

Reed said the marketing team listed a schedule of classes that could happen if anyone registered, and she acknowledged the NCI website’s “events” listing appeared “misleading.”

In other areas, Jackson spent $20,000 with the Unmanned Systems Association of Virginia, of which she was the unpaid board chair; half of that was to try to convince the governor’s office to host a drone summit at NCI, according to NCI’s records. But no summit took place.

Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, Jackson said much of her focus was on internal policy updates, maintaining security and technology in the building, applying for grant money that would go to NCI’s nonprofit foundation, and hiring a new chief innovation officer.

“Everything that I worked on wasn’t necessarily externally facing,” she said. “I left with my head held high feeling very good about the work I had done there. I had lived up to the expectations. I had gotten them through a pandemic.”

Problems on the inside, PR on the outside

Jackson said she expected to be interim director for six months to a year, but the NCI board, which oversees the director and NCI’s programs, kept her on for three years.

Earlier this year, when the NCI board asked the nonprofit New College Foundation for $50,000 to keep Jackson on as a consultant, the foundation said no, citing financial concerns about investment markets. When she left, Jackson was earning a salary of $155,749.

Jackson lives in Richmond and Poquoson, on the Peninsula, about 250 miles from Martinsville and mostly worked remotely during her tenure, leading to another empty office in the largely empty Baldwin Building that the state bought. And her salary paled in comparison to a previous executive director.

NCI’s board in 2012 hired a retiring state senator, Bristol Republican William C. Wampler Jr., for that job. He stayed on the job for 3½ years, tasked with constructing the new building for NCI.

He secured $5 million from the tobacco commission and other funds to build the Baldwin Building, NCI’s home. The building was completed in 2014. Wampler retired in 2015.

Then the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a story with information that the public and state lawmakers weren’t aware of: Wampler wasn’t just earning his $174,000 state salary. New College Foundation, the nonprofit, had been supplementing his pay, bringing Wampler’s annual compensation to about $450,000.

The supplement was provided to New College Foundation by The Harvest Foundation. That’s the nonprofit formed to distribute money from the sale of the local community hospital, money intended for community benefit.

To enhance NCI’s profile, Jackson had contracted with a large public relations firm in Washington, Collaborative Communications, which has performed public relations work for colleges such as the University of Virginia and Georgetown University.

NCI spent $173,635 in 2020 and 2021 with Collaborative Communications. Records show services included writing and issuing news releases, advertising, consultation and social media.

NCI also spent $21,798 with another company in May 2022 for such services as monitoring of news and social media, and access to media contacts, records show.

Jackson said when she arrived, NCI’s website “was not kept up.”

“Press releases were not professionally done by my standards,” she said. “We needed a rebrand. We needed a new direction. We needed a new logo.”

Hiring the outside firm “was money well spent because it had never been professionally done before.”

By way of comparison, Patrick & Henry Community College — which towers over NCI with 1,864 students and 415 faculty and employees — spends no money on outside firms for public relations.

Jackson wasn’t the only official at NCI not living in the Martinsville area.

Today, NCI’s marketing director earns $93,700 and lives in Newport News and a deputy marketing director who earns $52,000 lives somewhere near coastal Virginia, Reed said, although she didn’t know exactly where. Jackson hired them as remote employees.

Officials at NCI say that despite the problems, they’re working as hard as they can to launch new programs.

NCI continues offering nine, hourlong virtual telehealth training courses. They’re utilized by counselors in the United States and other countries and bring in revenue to NCI.

More than 750 counselors have taken some or all of that training in the past year. NCI also plans to apply to the state to host a K-12 College Partnership Laboratory School, said Susheela Shanta, NCI’s coordinator of K-12 programs and institutional data.

Reed, the interim director, said she is busy on calls with universities and companies trying to restart partnerships.

That includes trying to launch training at NCI in broadband internet and electric utility lineman jobs, she said.

“My ultimate goal is to see these projects that the board identified through, until a new executive director gets there,” she said.

NCI’s board will hold a retreat on Nov. 18 in Martinsville — its first meeting since late June.

One thing the board has already agreed on: The new director must live in the Martinsville area.

Patrick Wilson is a member of the Public Service Journalism Team. He can be reached at pwilson@lee.net.

Holly Kozelsky is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Bill Wyatt is a staff writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Martinsville Bulletin staff writer Monique Holland contributed to this report.