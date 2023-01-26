A standoff on taxes, but governor, lawmakers expect a deal in the end

Formally, the big confrontation between state Senate Democrats and Gov. Glenn Youngkin over the governor's $1 billion package of tax rate cuts, credits and deductions is still on ice.

The governor and Republican-led House of Delegates are pushing to cut taxes. Democrats say the money is needed to make up for roughly 15 years of underfunding schools and other vital public services.

How to get past the difference is still the biggest question of the 2023 General Assembly.

“When you have two such different views, it’s challenging,” said Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, a former chairman and now most senior Republican on the House’s tax-writing finance committee.

“But I’m hopeful we can come together and find common ground.”

Youngkin has said that's exactly what happened last year, when after the General Assembly couldn't agree on a budget in its regular session, it eventually did in a special session in June with a bipartisan vote on a package that included $4 billion of the $5 billion of tax reductions the governor wanted.

It's what he expects this year - just as he expects to defend the individual income tax and corporate tax rate cuts at the heart of his package, along with his proposed increase in the standard deduction.

And that means Democrats' ideas will, at least, be discussed.

Ware thinks any common ground would almost inevitably include the governor’s $1 billion of tax cuts and credits as well as a top Democratic priority: making the state’s $300 income tax credit for households with income at or below the federal poverty line — $18,310 for a couple, $27,750 for a family of four — fully refundable.

"I haven't heard that, but last year it was part of the negotiations and so I wouldn't be surprised," said House Appropriations Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.

But state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, disagrees.

"It was important last year, but I don't see it this year," he said. He expects the focus will be on what Senate Democrats say the state has been shorting public services.

His co-chair, state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax said only "it's way too early" to talk about what might be on the table in any tax negotiations.

Fully refundable credit?

Last week the House Finance Committee’s tax credit subcommittee rejected a refund bill, sponsored by Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News.

Formally, it voted to “lay on the table” Price’s measure – usually a polite way of killing a bill, especially in the last session before a state election, although it does leave open the option of recalling the bill to be reconsidered.

But House Finance Committee chair Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, said she hasn't heard any talk about resurrecting the bill.

Until last year, the credit could only be used to offset taxes owed. Since many of those taxpayers owed less than $300, they could not get the full benefit of that amount.

Under last year's compromise the General Assembly approved writing those taxpayers a check for a portion of the difference between the $300 and the amount credited against the sum taxpayers owned.

Democrats want to make sure those Virginians get the full $300, in a combination of credit and payment from the state. Republicans have long resisted the idea of a refund, on the grounds it gives money to people who had not earned it.

There’s no companion bill to Price’s effort in the Senate, although state Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, has proposed a budget amendment to reflect the $36.5 million the full refund would cost.

Meanwhile state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, have sponsored bills proposing a more generous refundable credit that would likely impact many more taxpayers.

The bills call for a refundable $500 credit to taxpayers who have dependents younger than 18.

That refundable credit would be available for families with incomes under $100,000. But couples with two children earning more than $34,360 and taking the increased standard deduction proposed in Youngkin’s package, would use all of the credit to offset their tax bill.

This refund would represent a $627 million annual benefit to taxpayers, a state Department of Taxation analysis suggests.

That's roughly 50% more than this year's benefit from Youngkin's proposals to cut the top individual income tax rate to 5.5% from 5.75% and to increase the standard deduction from $8,000 to $9,000 for single filers and from $16,000 to $18,000 for joint return. The impact of Youngkin's reductions is projected to grow sharply in the next fiscal year.

The refundable tax credit Price proposed would have returned some $36.5 million to low-income Virginians.

"I know the budget is a document of compromise," said Price, who expects her refund proposal will also be in the mix.

"What we're asking for is for people whose taxes are the biggest percentage of their income to be put first," she said.

State Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, former co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, says it is premature to say what’s in play now.

Ultimately, Norment said, it will be resolved in conference committee - as happens virtually every year - because the House and Senate typically enact significantly different budgets.

"It's House versus Senate, Democrats versus Republicans, region against region," Knight said. "We try to make sure that every area gets a pro rata share."

And that means a long shopping list of Senate Democrats' spending wish list will be part of the horse-trading, he said.

Among the biggest: the state’s support for K-12 schools – a major talking point in Democrats’ floor speeches and news conferences this year.

Wide differences

Amendments to the budget show the extent of difference between Democrats and Youngkin.

McClellan, for instance, proposed a $2.5 billion appropriation for state grants to local school boards to fund school construction and $379 million to fully cover the state’s promised share of costs of the staffing and other state-set requirements for K-12 schools under Virginia’s Standards of Quality revisions. State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, is also proposing this change.

Rouse is seeking an additional $274 million to cover the state share of a 10% increase in teachers’ salaries.

McClellan also has an amendment that focuses on one of Youngkin’s stated priorities – affordable housing – though with a dramatically different approach than his call to rethink zoning and permitting.

She’s proposing a $90.1 million fund to provide rental vouchers for households with incomes below an area’s median income.

State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, proposed a slightly larger $91 million appropriation while state Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, wants to add $75 million to the Virginia Housing Trust Fund which provides financing for affordable housing units.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, wants to add on to Youngkin’s $230 million boost for behavioral health with an additional $162 million, aimed at helping Virginia’s 40 Community Services Boards, the agencies that manage public outpatient mental health and supports for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, fill their hundreds of vacant posts.

Deeds is also one of several senators pushing for increases in what Medicaid pays a wide range of providers – and the costs for these run into the hundreds of millions.

He has proposed a nearly $383 million appropriation to boost Medicaid feeds for key non-medical support services for elderly and disabled Virginians.

Barker, the co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, says a nearly $134 million increase in what the state could kick in to boost doctors’ payments – some doctors decline to care for Medicaid patients feeling their reimbursment is too low – would draw more than $331 million in federal funds.

State Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, wants more than $71 million of state funds to be matched by $74 million from the federal Medicare and Medicaid agency to create 2,350 more waivers for non-medical support services for people with developmental disabilities, and so clear up a waiting list of individuals in immediate need for services.

“The individual rate cut, the business cut, the standard deduction all address three important, different needs,” said state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, a member of the Senate Finance Committee who is carrying Youngkin's business tax rate proposal, currently pending before one of the committee's panels.

“We really need them. … They should all be on the table with any spending priorities Democrats want to change," he said.

The nuclear option – saying there’s a two-year budget already in place with no need to act on the governor’s proposal – is almost certainly off the table, legislators say.

“You know, there’s a Senate election this year," Ware said, adding that some Democratic senators will be running in competitive districts or Republican-leaning districts.

Based on 2021 gubernatorial election results, these could include the reconfigured Roanoke district where Edwards and state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, square off in November and where Youngkin won 55% of votes cast, as well as the Eastern Shore to Virginia Beach district where Sens. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, and Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach are running, and where Youngkin racked up a 57% vote.

"People always say the Senate can outwait the House," Ware said. "But I don’t think that’s the case this year."