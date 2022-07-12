A World War I veteran was buried without military honors in 1987, but 35 years later she received recognition for her service

A Newport News woman served during World War I, but no one played “Taps” or folded and presented the American flag at her funeral. She was buried without military honors, a wrong that a group of people wanted to make right.

Marie Garrow Moss was born in Newport News and later moved to New York, where she became one of 223 women recruited to the U.S. Army Signal Corps to operate the military’s telephone switchboards during World War I. The women swore the Army oath and, many years later, became recognized as the first female members of the U.S. Army.

After the war ended in 1918, the women were sent home without veterans benefits. It wasn’t until 60 years later that legislation recognized them as veterans.

Moss died July 7, 1987 — about nine years after the legal recognition — at 93 years old, but she was buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Newport News without any military honors.

Newport News Historic Services partnered with The Virginia War Museum Foundation and American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post 25 and held a ceremony Saturday to present Moss’ relatives with the honors she didn’t receive at her funeral. A plaque honoring her service will also be installed next to her headstone .

“Particularly here in Hampton Roads and coastal Virginia, we’re very aware of the role of the military and the sacrifices that military members make,” said Anne E. Miller, superintendent of historic services for Newport News’ Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s quite shocking to hear at the end of the war that a group of people who served were just dismissed without any recognition. It’s quite shocking to hear that a veteran would be buried without the proper funeral and recognition.”

Moss was living in Brooklyn when ads recruiting women for the U.S. Army Signal Corps were running in the paper, Miller said. Thousands of women applied, but only 223 were selected.

“They asked women to do this because they realized they likely had some of the particular skills that they needed: Either they would be able to speak French or that they would be able to operate the telephone switchboards,” Miller said. “If they could do one of those two things, then they could be trained to do the other.”

It’s unclear what led to Moss getting the job, though Miller said it’s likely she spoke French because she was sent to Philadelphia for training on how to operate the switchboard.

She was the only woman from Virginia to serve in the Signal Corps and the only woman from a southern state.

“What really struck me about Marie’s story was how different it was from what I would imagine a woman’s life in the early 20th century to be,” Miller said.

Moss traveled with her husband. She divorced and remarried. She never had any children, Miller said. She moved back to Virginia and was very active with the Red Cross.

Moss had siblings, nieces and nephews in Hampton Roads. One of her nieces donated Moss’ military papers, photos, uniform and footlocker to The Virginia War Museum.