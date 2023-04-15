IN THE NEWS

Mother of boy who shot teacher is indicted

A grand jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school on Jan. 6. Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child.

Newport News prosecutors have also asked a circuit court judge to impanel a special grand jury to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.”

Teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, was wounded in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. She has since had four surgeries and is still recovering from wounds to her hand and chest

Zwerner was honored Wednesday by the Virginia Senate for her “heroic actions” in hustling students to safety despite having life-threatening injuries. Zwerner stood with her twin sister, brother and mother as she was given a framed resolution commending her for her devotion to the safety of her students after the shooting.

“She truly is one of Virginia’s great heroes, and I have enormous admiration for her,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, a Republican.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, accusing school officials of ignoring multiple warnings from teachers and other school employees that the boy had brought a gun to school on the day of the shooting.

LAND: A trial underway in federal court will decide whether the U.S. government must pay up to $21 million to compensate Arlington County for land taken to expand Arlington National Cemetery. The expansion project has already begun and is expected to extend the cemetery's ability to accommodate new burials by 19 years, until 2060. At issue is how much money, if any, the federal government must pay to the county for land it took for the expansion. The federal government says it’s fulfilling its duties by replacing and improving the road network on the cemetery’s southern border. The county says it should also be compensated for a parcel that could be developed into housing if it were rezoned.

THEY SAID IT

“I'm glad we were heard and it wasn't just signed."

— Lisa Smith, whose 23-year-old daughter has a life-threatening form of epilepsy. Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week proposed a rewrite of a bill that aimed to ban the recreational sales of intoxicating hemp-derived products, seeking to ensure the continued availability of certain therapeutic CBD formulations.

"What I imagine is, the Parole Board is measuring twice and cutting once and making sure they are talking to and factoring in the victim’s perspective, as well as getting the prosecutor involved, because that’s what our victims’ rights statute says. Before, that wasn’t being followed.”

— Attorney General Jason Miyares, during comments in Chesapeake last week about wait times in the Parole Board making decisions on incarcerated people. Miyares said the delays on parole decisions are likely due to increased scrutiny being applied since his office looked into the matter.

BY THE NUMBERS

$5.1 billion

Total amount of Virginia agricultural and forestry exports last year, a record number. The amount is up 25% from 2021.

2,454

Feet of track in DarKoaster, the new roller coaster set to open next month at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

ODDS AND ENDS

WATER: A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in Virginia and 23 other states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the 24 states, most of which are led by Republicans. The regulations were finalized in December, repealing a rule implemented during President Donald Trump's administration but thrown out by federal courts.

ORGANS: The Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing is being sued by a Los Angeles man who says the organization failed to sufficiently address the racial equity problems of kidney transplantation. The class action lawsuit filed by Anthony Randall says that because UNOS was slow to change and implement a new policy, Black patients unfairly suffered with kidney disease for longer periods of time. Randall, who is Black, also is suing an affiliate of the Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A., where he's a transplant patient.

IN THE NEWS

Appeals filed in Charlottesville rally case

Two white nationalists who lost a civil conspiracy trial over their roles in the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 have filed briefs to overturn the verdicts against them. Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell filed motions saying they did not receive a fair legal process. A November 2021 trial over 22 days determined whether 17 defendants engaged in racial conspiracy. The plaintiffs also filed a notice of appeal regarding a post-trial ruling that reduced their damage awards from about $26 million to $2.35 million and provided less than half of their requested legal fees.

HACKED: Three state workers have been financially impacted after their computers were hacked. Login information was intercepted when workers accessed the state’s human resources and payroll apps, officials said. The Department of Accounts and the Virginia Information Technologies Agency took action after the hacking was uncovered. The hackers used stolen login information to try to access employees’ banking information, the agencies said.