Abolition of the death penalty will end an institution once 'part of the fabric of Virginia'

A throng of media and candle-carrying protesters waited outside.

Virginia's modern capital punishment era was ushered in by an execution team led by a Richmond native, Jerry B. Givens, who went on to conduct more than 60 others with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

"I prayed for them. I told them that they had to get themselves together because at 11 o'clock they were going either to see their maker or going elsewhere," Givens, who came to oppose the death penalty, told The Times-Dispatch in 2007.

Givens, who has since died, recalled that his team constantly practiced. "You try to prepare a guy because you didn't want him to decide to go out fighting," he said. Instead, Givens said he wanted them to "go out with some dignity and that's what we did."

Executions were moved from Richmond — where the events sometimes drew boisterous sign-waving crowds on both sides of the issue — to the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, starting in 1991. Demonstrators at Greensville were kept in a field hundreds of yards from the prison, and the crowds were smaller than they had been in Richmond.

In 1995, Virginia death row inmates were given a choice between lethal injection and the electric chair, and they were put to death at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.