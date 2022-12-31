Abortion and casino battles, Diamond District and Lego: What's next in 2023

Abortion battles in the General Assembly.

The Petersburg-Richmond brawl over who gets the chance to build a casino.

A special election for the congressional seat of Rep. Donald McEachin.

Development of Richmond’s Diamond District and Chesterfield County’s Spring Rock Green.

The fates of Southside Speedway and the Washington Commanders.

These are just some of the Virginia stories that will make news in 2023. Here’s a look at what’s next:

Abortion fight

With Roe v. Wade overturned, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hopes to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when a pregnant woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Democrats, who hold a 21-19 edge in the state Senate, vow to block new restrictions in the legislative session that starts Jan. 11. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, chair of the Education and Health Committee, says a 15-week bill would be “dead on arrival.”

Youngkin’s budget proposal includes $50,000 to “establish a 15 week gestation limit for abortion.” He also is again trying to bar state funding for abortion in instances of severe fetal abnormalities. Democrats defeated a similar measure in June.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, could be a key vote if Republicans seek a 20-week standard as a fallback.

Morrissey said in June that “women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain, which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy.”

A Jan. 10 special election in Virginia Beach will determine whether the abortion fight begins in a 21-19 Senate or whether Democrats have more breathing room.

Democrat Aaron Rouse, a former NFL defensive back and a member of the Virginia Beach City Council, and Republican Kevin Adams, a retired lieutenant commander and small-business owner, are vying for the seat of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8.

Casino battle royal

Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, has predicted “a brawl” in the General Assembly over the Petersburg-Richmond casino dispute.

In Richmond, where voters narrowly rejected the ONE Casino + Resort in 2021, officials want the chance to hold a do-over referendum in 2023. Petersburg officials say it’s their turn, and Morrissey agrees. He has filed legislation to prevent a second referendum on a proposed South Richmond gaming resort until Petersburg voters have the chance to vote on their own proposed casino.

The Petersburg City Council recently sealed a deal with The Cordish Companies to develop a $1.4 billion casino resort in three phases. The deal is contingent on the legislature letting Petersburg residents vote on a casino and on preventing Richmond from approving a casino resort less than 25 miles away.

Richmond officials tout a state study that found both cities could support casinos, but Petersburg officials and Morrissey say dueling casinos are untenable.

Elections

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, will seek to make history in a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28. If McClellan wins in the heavily Democratic district, she will become the first African American woman to serve in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

McClellan faces Republican Leon Benjamin, a minister who lost to McEachin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

During last year’s regular General Assembly session, Republicans held a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates. Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, died of cancer on Dec. 13. His widow, Ellen, and Democrat Jade Harris, vice mayor of the Rockbridge County town of Glasgow, will vie for the GOP-leaning seat in another Jan. 10 special election.

In November, all 140 General Assembly seats are up for election. The fight for control of the Senate and House will be crucial for Youngkin’s legacy as he seeks abortion restrictions, additional tax cuts and more funding for nontraditional K-12 public schools.

Richmond police chief

Who will become Richmond’s next permanent police chief?

Rick Edwards, who joined the force in 1999, was named interim chief in late October, when Chief Gerald Smith stepped down.

Mayor Levar Stoney appointed Smith to the job in summer 2020, and Smith faced ongoing issues with morale and staffing. There also was intense fallout from his unsubstantiated comments that Dogwood Dell was the target of a mass shooting plot on Independence Day.

Edwards told the Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial board that the Dogwood Dell episode shows that “when we say something we need to be very careful about our words.”

Diamond District

This spring should see the start of what will be a 10-year, $2.4 billion makeover for a nearly 68-acre slice of Richmond anchored on The Diamond — the 37-year-old home of the Flying Squirrels.

A replacement ballpark will rise as the first big element of the new Diamond District redevelopment while the Squirrels play their 2023 and 2024 seasons on the current field. The aim is to have the new ballpark up and ready for the start of the 2025 season.

To the north, developers will tuck in a 180-room hotel and 58,000 square feet of retail stores, also to be completed by 2025.

To the east of the ballpark, heading over to Hermitage Road, will come the first of four or five apartment buildings and two-over-two town houses, buffered by a 4-acre park separating them from the stadium. There will be 1,184 apartments for rent, including more than 220 reserved for low- and moderate-income tenants; and 92 homes for sale. These should be up by 2026.

That mix of park, amenity — the ballpark — housing, including affordable housing and retail, along with the possibility that the developer might swap in high-end offices for one of the apartment buildings, is the kind of mixed-use urban development the city has sought since people started talking about replacing The Diamond more than a dozen years ago.

Once these buildings are up, the developers will work their way north toward Interstate 64-95. By the time they’re finished in 2023, there are to be 2,863 apartments, including 569 for low- and moderate-income tenants; 157 homes for sale; two hotels; 195,000 square feet of stores; 6,600 parking spaces; and 11 acres of park.

The developers, Republic Properties, Thalhimer Realty Partners and Loop Capital, will finance the stadium and infrastructure with a bond, which will be repaid with taxes collected in the Diamond District, along with surcharges on sales taxes and hotel property taxes. If they make more than set profit on future land sales, the city will get a cut.

Coliseum area development

A team of city officials will look over five proposals for a much more modest answer to the problem of the area around the Richmond Coliseum and Blues Armory.

Toward the end, Richmond wasn’t having much luck with the half-century-old coliseum, former home of the Renegades minor league hockey team and the basketball tournaments of the Colonial Athletic Association and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The city and the contractor that ran the arena quietly agreed to let their contract lapse, seeing no way of ending its continuing deficits.

For a time, dreams of a new arena anchored a $1.5 billion redevelopment of a fading part of downtown. But paying for the Navy Hill project proved too rich for the City Council’s blood.

So this year, the city team that reviews the five more modest proposals will pay close attention to how the developers finance their proposals in a way to minimize the hit to the city’s finances and its ability to use its taxes to provide basic services to residents.

City officials say they’ll narrow the field over the winter and spring, at which point they expect the developers they will work with will have a detailed plan for the first phase of what’s now called the City Center Innovation District. This phase covers 9.5 acres, including demolition of the Coliseum and reuse of the Blues Armory at 411 N. Sixth St.

Ultimately, the city wants redevelopment of the district to include a new hotel with at least 500 rooms and meeting spaces, development of high-end office space and infrastructure improvements.

Post-COVID business

The business community continues to feel the lingering impact of COVID-19, years after the pandemic brought the economy to a sudden halt. The year ended with employment increasing in Virginia and the housing market showing signs of cooling.

The big headline in 2023 is likely to be the status of inflation, which in 2022 surged to levels not seen since the 1980s, fueled by factors like a labor shortage. In 2022, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate seven times in an effort to fight inflation and indicated additional hikes are coming in 2023.

Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in December that having fewer workers will continue to restrict growth and add inflationary pressures to the economy.

Case in point: The state unemployment rate is lower than it was before COVID, but workforce participation continues to lag, presenting a unique challenge in 2023.

“To sum it up, COVID has caused businesses, governments and — yes — even economists to reassess their assumptions on the labor market. Increasingly, I fear we are moving to an environment where labor is short, not long,” he said.

Lego site in Chesterfield

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lego factory in Chesterfield County is planned for spring 2023.

The Lego Group has invested more than $1 billion toward building a factory across 340 acres at Meadowville Technology Park. The new facility will be Lego’s first in the U.S. and seventh in total.

The 1.7-million-square-foot manufacturing campus will employ more than 1,700 people in professional and production roles.

Lego expects to post jobs in early 2023, with a temporary packaging site opening in early 2024 and construction of the entire facility finishing in 2025.

Spring Rock Green

The first phase of Chesterfield’s Spring Rock Green redevelopment will run throughout 2023 and beyond.

The Economic Development Authority continues to work toward rezoning the former Beaufont Mall at the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike into a mixed-use development.

Collins Enterprises is the developer for phase one, which will cost around $75 million. This part of the project includes 300 apartments, 27,000 square feet of commercial space, new parking facilities and an iceplex.

Construction of that phase will run throughout 2023, with plans for completion in summer 2024.

Bond money in Chesterfield, Henrico

A big chunk of money is coming to Chesterfield and Henrico county coffers after voters in November approved bond proposals. In 2023, the money will turn into construction projects.

A total of $540 million is going to Chesterfield, with the majority funding school construction. About $81 million is for fire and public safety facilities, and $38 million is for parks and recreation projects. The biggest Chesterfield project is $135 million toward a high school in the western Route 360 corridor.

Henrico will spend $511 million on schools, parks and other public facilities. The largest category in the Henrico referendum is $340.5 million for public schools projects, which amounted to about two-thirds of the bond referendum.

Southside Speedway’s future

The legendary short track in Chesterfield has seen NASCAR legends like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Bobby Allison, Richard Petty, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson and Wendell Scott while they were on their way to the big time. It’s been shuttered since 2020 when its previous owner said the pandemic was a step too far.

The Chesterfield Economic Development Authority has since bought the iconic track for $4.5 million. It’s planning to develop a retail, entertainment and hospitality area anchored by the nearby River City Sportsplex. That redevelopment could be the end of Southside Speedway.

Scores of people have been a constant at government meetings since the speedway’s closure. A group from that crowd of supporters is expected to submit a development proposal. The track’s future should become clearer in 2023.

Washington Commanders

Will the Washington Commanders be sold?

The General Assembly did not vote on a bill to fund a new stadium for the NFL team in 2022 amid multiple investigations into owner Dan Snyder.

Now, Snyder has begun the process of potentially selling the team. He hasn’t committed to it yet, but a sale of the franchise, which could fetch as much as $6 billion on the open market, would likely dramatically change the stadium prospects and the fan base.

Ratings and attendance have steadily eroded in Snyder’s two decades of control, but the team won three Super Bowl titles pre-Snyder and, in new hands and with a new stadium, it could once again become a regional juggernaut.

UVa, Virginia Tech and March Madness

In an area rich with basketball talent and history, it’s no surprise to see state teams represent in the NCAA tournament. This year, two teams in particular are worth keeping an eye on.

The Virginia men’s basketball team is one of the nation’s best, and coach Tony Bennett is eyeing a second title with a group of players that is among the most talented he has coached. The Cavaliers picked up big early season wins and will be one of the top contenders for the ACC title when tournament play begins in March.

On the women’s side, the Virginia Tech Hokies are on the verge of school history. The Hokies, coached by Kenny Brooks, reached No. 6 in the national rankings in mid-December, the school’s highest rating ever. After injuries cut short their stay in last year’s NCAA tournament, they’re likely to host games in Blacksburg this year if they can keep their current form.