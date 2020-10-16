Activist arrested by Philadelphia police on Henrico charges related to protest at ICE director’s home

A month ago, protesters showed up at the Henrico County home of the top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, Tony Pham.

Last week, an immigration activist was arrested by police in Philadelphia on two misdemeanor charges of littering and trespassing in connection with the protest at Pham's home.

On Thursday, many of the same protesters made their presence known outside the Henrico Sheriff's Office, to speak out against what they call a silencing and targeting of activists who advocate against ICE policies — and to push for the Henrico commonwealth's attorney to drop all charges in the Sept. 8 incident. Then protesters who were charged turned themselves in.

Nancy Nguyen, the activist arrested by Philadelphia police, is executive director and co-founder of VietLead, a political advocacy group in Philadelphia and New Jersey that serves Vietnamese and Southeast Asian communities.

Nguyen, 38, says she was changing her 18-month-old baby's diaper with her 3-year-old feet away when she was detained by police and subsequently held for 21 hours.