Advocacy group, inmates and their families allege abuse at Virginia prison

Banks' fiancee, Shaliah Alston, told The Times-Dispatch that some of the staff at Wallens Ridge use racial slurs against Black inmates like Banks.

Jerry Kenneth Harper, 24, a white inmate at Wallens Ridge who tried to take his own life in February while in segregation at Wallens Ridge, said he has been harassed and assaulted by staff there because he is a Muslim and because he writes complaints.

"I hung myself with a sheet. I just couldn’t take it no more. It was getting bad," he said in a Nov. 20 interview. He claims that staff once planted a knife in his cell and that he was given the wrong medication for a long time.

"I'm Muslim and they don’t like Muslims up here, especially if you’re white," Harper said. "Every time I would pray they would kick the door or talk trash to me." He said he would write complaints but often nothing was done.

Harper is in general population at Wallens Ridge and said things are better now. "They haven't been messing with me," he said. "They've left me alone."