Advocates celebrate 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act, note continued improvements needed in Virginia

On a brisk Saturday morning, Claire Sanderson and Allen Hammer waded through the chilly waters of Ivy Creek in Charlottesville with a net, tweezers and microscopes. Their task: To collect and analyze samples of macroinvertebrates that discreetly live within the creek’s mud and along its rocks.

The process is called benthic monitoring and is one of several methods to test water quality. A diversity in the types of bugs available in samples help indicate the quality of the water.

"If we don't see a lot of diversity when it comes to some of the creatures that are more sensitive to pollution, then we can say that that this stream needs to be worked on," Sanderson said.

Net-spinning caddisflies were common among the collection but their presence told Sanderson and Hammer little about the water, as the creatures are more resistant to pollution. However, the presence of various mayflies — which are less resistant to pollution — indicated good quality in the water.

At one point, a small fish found its way to Sanderson and Hammer’s net.

“That’s a good sign,” Hammer said.

Hammer is a volunteer who has been trained to assist with sample collections while Sanderson is the monitoring program manager with Rivanna Conservation Alliance. The nonprofit organization is one of several around Virginia that are qualified to collect water samples.

The work helps Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality keep track of water quality around the state. This matters to ensure safe recreational and drinking waters along with the quality of the Chesapeake Bay, which creeks and rivers throughout Virginia all eventually flow to.

DEQ is the state agency that oversees various environmental protections in Virginia. Reports from its own monitoring and organizations like Rivanna Conservation Alliance help determine if waters are safe and to develop cleanup plans if needed.

For its most recent report, DEQ collected samples from more than 3,400 locations around Virginia and received reports from qualified organizations like Rivanna Conservation Alliance and others. DEQ also provides resources for volunteers who want to help with monitoring.

50th anniversary of landmark act

State and nationwide efforts to protect water quality were largely born when Congress passed the Clean Water Act. The landmark law was published 50 years ago Tuesday and established the basic structure for regulating discharges of pollution into waters. As a result, Virginia’s DEQ compiles reports that are submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Virginia’s state Legislature has also built on the act to pass other water quality-related laws over the years, but there was a time when chemicals and untreated waste was knowingly dumped into rivers.

“We used to think of those as dumping grounds. That's where you put your waste so that it flowed out of your city or town from you and it all went downstream and that's just not accepted anymore,” said Anna Killius, director of advocacy with James River Association. “I think we all have come around to this new understanding that that is not what our rivers and streams are for.”

The James River Association is another organization, like Rivanna Conservation Alliance, that conducts water testing to send to DEQ. It also advocates for laws to the General Assembly.

Killius noted a few significant bills to pass in recent years, the effects of which some Virginians are still seeing come to fruition.

An example includes a 2019 law to clean up coal ash, a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, from unlined ponds. The law required companies like Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility, to move the coal ash to lined landfills or recycle it safely.

“Different metals and contaminants would leach out into the groundwater and make its way into the rivers,” Killius said.

She said the Clean Water Act was a “mindset shift” for the nation and added that she believes legislation from 2020, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan, can be as well.

The law created a cost-share program to help farmers install fencing along waterways to keep livestock out of the water and to establish management practices for crop runoff.

Peggy Sanner, Virginia’s executive director with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, noted the significance if Virginia is to remain on track for water quality goals.

Virginia, along with five other states and the District of Columbia, is part of Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint. Established in 2010, the states share a goal of reducing pollution by 2025. A recent report outlined overall progress but noted that the cohort is not on track to meet its goals. The report also pointed to agricultural and urban runoff as areas that can have a significant impact in meeting future goals.

“Agriculture is Virginia's largest industry covering the largest area and that's frankly across the state,” Sanner said. “That is in and of itself a cause for that sector to be the leading sector.”

The combined sewer factor

But more than agriculture in rural areas, cities have their role to play as well. The CBF report indicated that upgrades to water treatment plants around the state in the last two decades have helped enhance water quality.

“We've made major progress in Virginia because of wastewater. But that story is a little bit more complicated here on the James,” Killius said. “We have quite a few facilities on the James River that aren't using the most modern technologies and the state of the art technology to remove their pollution.”

That’s because Richmond, Alexandria and Lynchburg are three cities that use a combined sewer system — meaning the infrastructure that collects stormwater runoff from streets connects with wastewater infrastructure and it is all sent to water treatment plants. The system becomes an issue when there’s heavier weather patterns because sewage and stormwater can bypass the plants and flow into the James river.

“It's just a product of old infrastructure and how we designed cities way back when,” she said.

That’s why the association has continued to connect with state and local governments on plans and funding to update the area’s water infrastructure.

“Richmond residents already pay a lot in utility fees, and we know we have communities that can't afford to pay more. So we really need the state and the federal government to step up to help contribute some of the costs of doing this,” Killius said.