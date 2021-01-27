Advocates for keeping death penalty point to the many lives taken by Virginia's killers

Advocates for keeping the death penalty in Virginia for the worst-of-the-worst killers need not look far back in history for examples to illustrate their argument.
There is Robert Charles Gleason Jr., who was executed in 2013, was sentenced to life without parole for a drug-related murder imposed in 2008. Gleason was not done killing even after he was sent to a high-security prison.
After tying up, beating and strangling his 63-year-old cellmate to death at Wallens Ridge State Prison in 2009, he left for breakfast. Hours later he ate both his and his victim’s lunch in their cell with the as-yet-undiscovered body.
"I murdered that man cold-bloodedly," Gleason told the Associated Press. "I planned it, and I'm gonna do it again ... someone needs to stop it. The only way to stop me is put me on death row."
After he was moved to Virginia’s so-called "supermax" Red Onion State Prison, Gleason used a piece of braided bed sheet slipped between bars to kill another inmate in 2010. He ultimately won a death sentence.
As he was led to the electric chair, Gleason wore a smug smile, his last statement an obscene, flippant comment. A physician pronounced him dead after placing a stethoscope just below a skull tattooed on his prison-pale chest.
Having killed twice in two of Virginia’s highest-security prisons, it would be hard to argue that Gleason’s execution did not save lives.
For those opposed to ending capital punishment in Virginia, cases like Gleason's might serve as an examples of why the state should keep the death penalty. The debate has been reinvigorated with Gov. Ralph Northam's support of bills now in the General Assembly that would abolish the state's death penalty.
Michelle Dermyer, the widow of slain Virginia State Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer, told a Virginia Senate Committee last week that the man who killed her husband netted a term of 36 years. "A sentence of life in prison does not always mean a sentence of life in prison," she warned.
"The death penalty ensures the killer will never kill someone else again, including other prisoners, guards and persons outside of prison in cases of escape or early release," said Dermyer.
In 1984, six Virginia death row inmates escaped — including Richmond's notorious Briley brothers, James and Linwood, who killed 11 people — setting off a nationwide manhunt. All six eventually were captured and executed.
The four most recently executed persons in Virginia — Gleason, Ricky Javon Gray, Alfredo Prieto and William Morva — killed a total of at least 16 people.
Their victims included young and old, law enforcement officers, women and children. Their weapons included hands, firearms, a claw hammer, duct tape and a plastic bag. Prieto was sentenced to die in two states: California and Virginia.
The U.S. Supreme Court halted executions in 1972, ruling that the way it was administered constituted cruel and unusual punishment. In 1976, after approving changes made by states to curb arbitrariness and discrimination, the justices allowed executions to resume.
Virginia enacted a new law and resumed executions in 1982 with that of Frank J. Coppola, a former police officer who robbed and murdered a woman in Portsmouth in 1978.
The state has now executed 113 people in modern times, a toll second only to Texas.
However, in recent decades the number of murders in the state and elsewhere dropped dramatically; the appeals courts that consider Virginia death cases have changed and are more willing to uphold challenges to convictions and sentences; and capital murder defendants get far better trial and post-conviction representation.
There has not been a death sentence imposed in Virginia in 10 years and no one executed in four years.
If Virginia has executed some of the worst-of-the-worst offenders since the death penalty resumed, it has also executed persons who are intellectually disabled and those who killed while juveniles — both the type of defendants who the U.S. Supreme Court has since barred from execution.
And there are killers arguably among the state’s worst of the worst who escaped the state’s ultimate sanction, such as Lee Boyd Malvo the juvenile triggerman in a sniper duo that claimed 10 lives in three weeks in 2002 in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.
Earl Washington Jr., while not the only Virginia death row inmate to claim he was innocent, is the only one who has proven it. Ten death row inmates have been granted clemency by governors, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
