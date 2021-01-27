Advocates for keeping death penalty point to the many lives taken by Virginia's killers

Advocates for keeping the death penalty in Virginia for the worst-of-the-worst killers need not look far back in history for examples to illustrate their argument.

There is Robert Charles Gleason Jr., who was executed in 2013, was sentenced to life without parole for a drug-related murder imposed in 2008. Gleason was not done killing even after he was sent to a high-security prison.

After tying up, beating and strangling his 63-year-old cellmate to death at Wallens Ridge State Prison in 2009, he left for breakfast. Hours later he ate both his and his victim’s lunch in their cell with the as-yet-undiscovered body.

"I murdered that man cold-bloodedly," Gleason told the Associated Press. "I planned it, and I'm gonna do it again ... someone needs to stop it. The only way to stop me is put me on death row."

After he was moved to Virginia’s so-called "supermax" Red Onion State Prison, Gleason used a piece of braided bed sheet slipped between bars to kill another inmate in 2010. He ultimately won a death sentence.

As he was led to the electric chair, Gleason wore a smug smile, his last statement an obscene, flippant comment. A physician pronounced him dead after placing a stethoscope just below a skull tattooed on his prison-pale chest.