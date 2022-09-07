Advocates rally to support abortion access in Virginia

About 100 people gathered at Virginia’s Capitol Wednesday morning to speak in support of protecting abortion access in the state. Composed of various advocacy groups from around the state, people shared speeches and chanted in front of the bell tower prior to the start of the special legislative session.

Abortion laws were not an agenda item for the Sept. 7 special session, but the different groups gathered to send a message to legislators.

“We are here to remind them who put them here and what we expect from them,” said Rae Pickett, a communications director with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, who emceed the event.

Since Roe v. Wade— a 49-year-old Supreme Court of the United States that had federally protected abortion access— was overturned earlier this summer, Virginians in support of the procedure have braced for attempted restrictions or bans.

Current Virginia law allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has stated that he supports banning abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest or when the life of the pregnant person is in jeopardy.

Efforts to restrict or ban abortions could fail in the state Senate, which holds a Democrat majority. As the issue often falls along partisan lines, state senator Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, is seen as a potential swing vote. However, he has stated that he would support abortion until around 20 weeks— with exceptions for rape, incest or health of the mother for later-term abortions.

When he walked by the gathering, Wednesday morning, several attendees erupted into chants of “we won’t go back!”

At the Sep. 7 rally, Richmond resident Meredith Hill shared the story of how her life could have been in jeopardy had she not had an abortion.

Hill explained that she has experienced a missed miscarriage— which is when an embryo or fetus has miscarried but the pregnant person has not yet experienced symptoms.

“Getting this news while lying on the crinkly paper of the ultrasound room during what I went into fully expecting to be a visit filled with joy and excitement left me feeling shattered and confused,” Hill said.

She then went on to explain that she underwent a dilation and curettage procedure to remove tissue from her uterus. The procedure is generally what is most common for abortions early in a pregnancy.

Hill reiterated that abortions are chosen procedures for pregnant people for a number of reasons and how her health could have been negatively impacted had she not been able to undergo her procedure.

Christine Payne, a nurse, spoke of her support as a healthcare professional for people to have abortion access. She also urged attendees to consider abortion laws when they vote in upcoming elections.

“The activism we see here, the energy that we have today has to carry us to the polls this November when we vote for Congress and next November when the entire General Assembly is up for reelection,” she said as the crowd cheered.

Payne also discussed disparities in maternal health outcomes that Black women experience. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

“Any proposed abortion restriction will increase maternal death, especially among minority groups, as it stands now in the state of Virginia,” Payne said.

The issue is personal for Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus who was also a featured speaker at the event. She has previously spoken about complications when giving birth to one of her children and has championed pro-abortion legislation over the years.

“Tired” and “angry” were two words that McClellan repeated during her speech as she reflected on efforts to protect abortion access during her 16 years of serving in both the House and Senate.

“I am angry that my daughter who I almost died giving birth to could have government insert itself into her decisions about whether when and how to become a mother,” she said. “I'm tired of standing here 12 years after standing on the House floor pregnant—having to explain why abortion bans or restrictions of any kind, endanger pregnant people and endanger the doctor-patient relationship.”

Following the series of speeches and the groups entered the General Assembly building where they could interact with legislators as they passed through the hallways and watch the special session from the gallery.