After a Times-Dispatch investigation, state watchdog recommends changes to "woefully inadequate" guardianship system

JLARC told lawmakers that the legislature should consider these shortcomings, and add in safeguards such as a visitation requirement for private guardians and required training. The state also needs a centralized system for complaints, they said.

The study was commissioned by lawmakers in 2020 after The Times-Dispatch’s published an investigation by former Times-Dispatch reporter Bridget Balch. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, proposed the study during the 2020 session.

JLARC also found that guardians have “too much discretion” to limit family and friends from contacting and interacting with the adult under their care without justification. This practice, they said, could open the door to abuse and neglect. Loved ones who want to be involved in caring for an incapacitated adult may have trouble navigating the legal system to fight the decision of the guardian.

Lawmakers should make it more difficult for guardians to restrict visits, including by requiring specific details as to why a restriction is necessary, JLARC said.

The only requirement on guardians is an annual report that includes an update on the well-being of the person under their care, including their physical, mental and emotional condition.