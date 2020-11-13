After confusion on election night, Virginia officials consider changes to how the state reports results

Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins, president of the state’s registrars’ association, said such a change would likely require new software and different absentee ballots for every voter depending on where they live. “It would not be an impossible challenge,” she said. “It would be up to the General Assembly if that's the kind of change that they'd want to implement because there are costs associated with having to make that kind of change to ballot printing and programming”

Other topics that may yield legislation include ballot drop boxes and early voting sites.

VanValkenburg said he hopes to introduce legislation to insert ballot drop boxes into the state code, making it a permanent way voters can return absentee ballots.

Drop boxes were first used in Virginia this election cycle after Gov. Ralph Northam included language to create them in the state biennial budget, citing the need to offer safe voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of U.S. Postal Service delays.

Eleven other states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington — have laws around ballot drop boxes or sites set up in some or all counties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.