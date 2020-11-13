After confusion on election night, Virginia officials consider changes to how the state reports results

Voting in Virginia ran smoothly this election year up to the moment polls closed. Confusion started when the results started flowing in.
That’s because the state’s election system wasn’t designed for the 2.8 million early votes cast in the election — a whopping two-thirds of the state’s total turnout. Many localities did not report the choices on those early ballots until late on election night, causing wide swings toward Democrats in a number of races, including the one for president.
State officials are now considering changes to the way the state reports election results for ballots cast weeks or days before the election, aiming for a more even-keeled process that concludes as early as possible.
“We flipped the switch in Virginia overnight on how we vote,” said Elections Commissioner Chris Piper, speaking of the massive number of people that voted early. “We spend every post-election period reviewing what went right and what went wrong, and how to improve the way in which election results are reported is near the top of that list.”
One of the candidates who on election night appeared far behind his opponent was Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. He eventually prevailed over Republican challenger Leon Benjamin by 23 percentage points, but not before one local paper ran a headline online saying the favored candidate was poised to lose, citing incomplete election results.
McEachin said that when Gov. Ralph Northam called to congratulate him on his re-election to a third term in Congress, he advised the governor to consider a different approach to counting early and mailed absentee ballots under Virginia’s expanded options, ushered in by the Democrat-controlled legislature.
“There’s got to be a better way,” McEachin said in an interview.
Early calls
On election night, Virginia was one of the first states The Associated Press projected as a win for Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The AP also quickly projected that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., would be reelected over Republican Daniel Gade, based on a sampling from precincts and internal statistical analysis.
When AP made those projections, President Donald Trump and Gade appeared ahead by tens of thousands of votes. The apparent disconnect prompted some voters to question how Biden and Warner would make up the difference and fueled baseless claims of mass election fraud. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, too appeared far behind Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, late on election night.
In-person voting on election day favored Republicans, and for hours, those were the only results voters could see. The winning votes for Democrats were locked inside “absentee precincts,” which localities reported largely after 11 p.m. Typically, precincts are reported when their counts are complete, and the additional legwork required for some absentee ballots held up thousands of votes in some localities.
Challenges for registrars
Among the many new challenges in counting absentee votes was the discovery of what Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley called “naked ballots." These are ballots voters had deposited in the new election drop boxes or in the mail without the envelopes that were supposed to accompany absentee ballots. In Henrico, that required sorting through almost 3,000 ballots to match them to voters.
York County Registrar Walter Latham said his absentee precinct was backed up by the need to hand-count some 300 ballots sent electronically by military members overseas.
Potential changes
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said one fix might be reporting absentee precincts, which also include early in-person voting, in batches.
“I think the decision to hold on to all of the absentee ballots until 11 p.m. was called unnecessary,” Simon said.. “People were talking about Virginia at the regional, national level, saying, 'Could there be a real surprise in Virginia?' ”
(As it turned out, Democrats won the statewide contests, as they have since 2009. Each party held all of its U.S. House seats - seven Democrats, four Republicans.)
“Maybe you have three batches. Ballots received before Election Day, what came in on election day, and then what trickles in after that. At least we give folks the most current information,” Simon said.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, who chairs the Senate elections committee, said he hopes lawmakers will work toward erasing the appearance of malfeasance and curbing “deception” prompted by the quick flip in fortunes from one party to another late in the night.
“We definitely have to work for that before the next election,” he said.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who chairs the elections subcommittee, said he plans to convene a hearing in mid-December to hear from state election officials, registrars and election experts about how Virginia may accommodate its elections process to meet the needs of an electorate voting early in large numbers.
The Florida model
VanValkenburg noted the speed with which Florida reported its early voting counts, and said the state may be a model for Virginia to follow. Like Florida, Virginia processes its absentee ballots early, but the Sunshine State has been doing this at a large scale for longer, and appears to have fine-tuned the process.
Another challenge involving absentee and early in-person voting was localities’ inability to sort them by the precincts in which absentee voters live, in order to give a clearer look on election night at how areas within localities voted. Right now, all 2.8 million early votes can only be reported by the voter's city or county.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins, president of the state’s registrars’ association, said such a change would likely require new software and different absentee ballots for every voter depending on where they live. “It would not be an impossible challenge,” she said. “It would be up to the General Assembly if that's the kind of change that they'd want to implement because there are costs associated with having to make that kind of change to ballot printing and programming”
Other topics that may yield legislation include ballot drop boxes and early voting sites.
VanValkenburg said he hopes to introduce legislation to insert ballot drop boxes into the state code, making it a permanent way voters can return absentee ballots.
Drop boxes were first used in Virginia this election cycle after Gov. Ralph Northam included language to create them in the state biennial budget, citing the need to offer safe voting options amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of U.S. Postal Service delays.
Eleven other states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington — have laws around ballot drop boxes or sites set up in some or all counties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Del. Mark L. Cole, R-Spotsylvania, longtime chairman of the House elections committee when Republicans were in power, said he would not support such a move. He said regaining the trust of voters calling fraud could be done by limiting absentee voting to people who need it - an unlikely reversal of Democrats' new early voting expansion.
Simon said a glaring issue for the state to tackle is the long lines some voters experienced when trying to vote early in person, particularly in Northern Virginia.
Robbins said that the registrars’ group will soon start collecting feedback from local election officials about any changes to the process they’d like to see.
“We've seen a lot of people decide to vote early. And I think those people will continue to want to vote early depending on their circumstances year to year,” Robbins said.
“And so that's something that we're going to talk about internally. Are there things that we need to tweak? Or are there technical things that we would like the General Assembly to change?”
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_