After months of fighting, Va. Republicans appear to have finalized nomination process

After months of arguing, the governing body of the Republican Party of Virginia agreed on Friday evening to nominate their statewide candidates this year using more than one voting location for a convention.

The compromise agreed to by factions on the party's State Central Committee would allow the party to nominate their candidates on May 8 by allowing convention delegates to vote at about 37 sites spread out across the state. The general election is Nov. 2.

At issue for Friday's meeting: The party had opted for a convention rather than a state-run primary to nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, many Republicans feared that an in-person convention won’t be possible and that the State Central Committee would end up selecting nominees, instead of GOP voters.

The State Central Committee last month voted to approve a “drive-in convention” on the campus of Liberty University.

But the university said the next day that an agreement hadn’t been reached. And state GOP Chairman Rich Anderson said last week that bringing up to 4,000 automobiles and 70 buses to a single location isn’t possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}